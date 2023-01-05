New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter was famously put on the spot during a game against the Astros after making the final out of an innings. With the ball in hand, he had to decide who to give it to.

A young girl in the crowd sporting a Jeter jersey caught his eye and he immediately swung in her direction. But the Yankees captain faced a tough task with one Astros fan desperately trying to snatch the baseball.

Evan Daniel @itsmrevandaniel That one time Jeter blue-balled the hell out of an Astros fan.

"That one time Jeter blue-balled the hell out of an Astros fan." - Evan Daniel, Twitter

Firm in who he thought deserved it, Jeter staved that particular fan off. Eventually, both Jeter and the girl got what they wanted.

A loyal Yankee at heart, this gesture didn’t come across as a surprise to most of his fans. Although giving the ball to a young kid definitely counted for something.

While a majority of fans on Twitter commended Jeter what he did, there were obviously some who disagreed:

Another repped his team and his captain on saying that the Astros have been salty ever since.

Here are a few more of the best comments that partially left the Twitter community divided.

Derek Jeter turned the light back on in Katie Mascali's life

Derek Jeter has been a source of inspiration for women before, and Katie Mascali is a fine example. Jeter put the light back on the little girl's life after her father's tragic death during 9/11.

Baseball Digest @BaseballDigest As Derek Jeter is inducted into the @baseballhall @CerroneRick tells the untold story of Jeter and Katie Mascali and how he "put the light back in a little girl's soul" after she lost her dad on 9/11. "The Hall of Fame Impact That's Not on Jeter's Plaque" in the Sept-Oct issue.

"As Derek Jeter is inducted into the @baseballhall, @CerroneRick tells the untold story of Jeter and Katie Mascali and how he "put the light back in a little girl's soul" after she lost her dad on 9/11. "The Hall of Fame Impact That's Not on Jeter's Plaque" in the Sept-Oct issue." - Baseball Digest, Twitter

Mascali who’s grown since the pair met, reflected on that special day with her idol:

"What Derek did... gave me the reassurance that there was still going to be happy times for us... My name is Katelyn and I was always Katie to my family, and when he called me Kate, that was it. I only wanted to be referred to as Kate from that point on."

Whatever was said and done, most would agree that Jeter oozed class and was one of the nicest baseball players to ever grace the league.

