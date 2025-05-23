Fans react to Rockies’ making unwanted modern MLB history following disastrous start to season

Fans reacted strongly as the Colorado Rockies continued their losing streak, falling to a dismal 8-42 record so far in the 2025 season. Their latest defeat came Thursday at Coors Field, where they were shut out 2-0 by the Philadelphia Phillies in the finale of a four-game series sweep.

The Rockies’ offense struggled once again, going 7-for-34 at the plate with three walks and eight strikeouts. Starter Germán Márquez pitched seven innings, allowing four hits and two runs while walking two and striking out five.

With this loss, the team now holds the worst 50-game start in the Modern Era of Major League Baseball. Fans didn’t hold back in voicing their frustration online:

“Roster is horrible,” a fan said.

“It’s sad when the white Sox are better than you,” another fan said.

“Why’s this even a thing, who’s surprised? You are? Lmfao,” another fan wrote.

Many other fans continued to express their views.

“This is definitely the worst team in the history of MLB,” a comment reads.

“We’re not far off witnessing the 2 worst seasons in history in back to back years,” another comment reads.

“On pace to go 26-136 💀,” someone wrote.

The Rockies are now 5-20 at home and 3-22 on the road. If their current pace holds, they would finish the season with a historically poor 26-136 record.

Rockies general manager Bill Schmidt addresses the team’s struggles

Last year, the Colorado Rockies ended their 2024 season with a 61-101 record. Addressing the team’s ongoing struggles in a recent interview with 9News, Rockies general manager Bill Schmidt said:

“Oh, it's frustrating. It's embarrassing. I feel bad for the fans. I feel bad for … you talk about our ownership group. I feel bad for them. There are the people who work in this ballpark I feel bad for. I feel responsible. I do think we're going to get better as it goes here. I mean we're in a gauntlet of games with who we play this month.’’

The Rockies are scheduled to face the New York Yankees (30-19) at Coors Field on Friday, opening a three-game series.

