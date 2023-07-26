Actress Keke Palmer's ceremonial first pitch before the highly anticipated Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs game on July 25 stirred a range of reactions among fans.

As the star took the mound, some spectators expressed their excitement to see a well-known figure of the entertainment industry grace the baseball field. However, others seemed unimpressed and took to Instagram to voice their discontent.

While some fans applauded the idea of having a celebrity participate in the pre-game tradition, others questioned her relevance to the sport.

Here's what fans had to say:

"I'm embarrassed to be a fan of this franchise"

"Never heard of her"

The presence of a celebrity in sports often elicits diverse opinions. Nonetheless, the first pitch served as a noteworthy reminder that fans possess diverse interests and that pop culture holds significant sway in sports.

Despite the mixed reactions, the event brought a touch of glamour to the game and ignited conversations among fans that continued long after the pitch.

White Sox lose 7-3 to the Cubs

In a thrilling crosstown matchup against the Chicago White Sox, the Chicago Cubs prevailed 7-3 thanks to a strong offensive performance. With two home runs and four RBIs, shortstop Dansby Swanson stole the show as he helped the Cubs earn their fourth straight victory.

The Cubs' offense was on fire, and Christopher Morel and Nico Hoerner both added home runs to the total. In more than six innings of work, pitcher Kyle Hendricks displayed his talent by allowing just four hits to the White Sox.

The Cubs are in an intriguing situation as the trade deadline draws near thanks to their recent run of victories. The team has six victories in their last seven games, but the upcoming week will determine whether they will try to qualify for the playoffs or sell out.

The White Sox, on the other hand, have been having trouble lately and are going through a disappointing run of 12 losses in their last 16 games. Due to this slump, there have been rumors that players like Kendall Graveman and Lucas Giolito may be traded.

Andrew Vaughn made his comeback to the Sox lineup during the game and contributed with two RBIs. But it was not enough to overtake the Cubs' commanding performance.

At Guaranteed Rate Field, Michael Kopech (4-9) faced a sellout crowd of 37,079 and gave up five runs, four of which were earned, and nine hits in five innings.

As the MLB trade deadline approaches, fans can anticipate an exciting and intense atmosphere as both teams navigate critical decisions in the upcoming days.

The Sox's struggles and the Cubs' recent success have added intrigue to the baseball landscape, making each game more exciting for both players and fans.