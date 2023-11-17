The Arizona Diamondbacks had an amazing 2023 MLB season. D-backs reached the Fall Classic for only the second time since the franchise came into existence.

An amalgamation of perfect talent, scampering speed, brute hitting, and wise pitching helped Arizona clinch the NLCS, defeating the Phillies in a seven-game thriller.

As the D-backs look towards the future, the management has made a stride to bury the demons of their 2023 World Series loss and recently released new kit-wear for the 2024 season. With four different jerseys revealed, Arizona worked around the logo design and the overall color patterns for the uniforms.

MLB fans, on the other hand, did not hold back from directing trolls at the D-backs ballclub and calling them out for their new uniforms. Some fans argued that the team had a habit of changing the uniforms every 1-2 years, while others called it all a gimmick and nothing else.

"The red with the teal is tough," - NimmOBP

"Those neon colors fit more in Vegas," - skippsviewdean

"Bruhh. Just stick to the throwbacks," - Masterflip_

"The rangers beat them so bad they had to switch uniforms," - jakeslauer

"Why are they pushing red so hard? Teal and purple, it ain’t hard," - Crippy87

"Why do they keep changing uniforms, last years unis I feel like were the best ones from them since 01. These are all over the place man," - theBMARTian

"Are these the new ones? They should go back to the purple and teal color scheme it was superior in every way," - StraightTalkSp1

"Don’t they wear new uniforms EVERY year? Maybe even new uniforms several times a year," - CrankyYankeeFan

"They have more uniforms and variations than all the other MLB teams combined," - SCardamenis

"Why does it seem like the DBacks change unis more than any other team," - whatupitsean

Arizona Diamondbacks will look to avenge their 2023 World Series defeat

The D-backs had a topsy-turvy regular season, but a strong run toward the end saw them make it to the postseason as a Wild Card. They defeated the Brewers in the Wild Card Series, took down the mighty Dodgers in the NLDS, and then halted the Phillies' charge toward a second World Series appearance in two years.

With some fresh kits on the deck, one can only hope that this stint works out for Arizona next year, as they will look to avenge their 2023 Fall Classic defeat to the Texas Rangers.

