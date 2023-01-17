The Mayor of Ding Dong City, Travis Shaw has announced his retirement. The former MLB infielder's Twitter post that announced the end of his baseball career shook fans and made them emotional.

In the last eight seasons, Shaw has consistently outdone himself after starting his MLB journey in 2011. He represented the Boston Red Sox, Milwaukee Brewers and Toronto Blue Jays.

"For the last 8 years, I've been blessed to live out my childhood dreams of playing Major League Baseball. But today, that dream comes to an end! 12 years ago, being a 9th round pick, I would have never imagined what this game provided me. The memories will last a lifetime. To everyone that made an impact on my career (the list is endlessly long), I will be forever indebted to you! As this chapter closes, the only two words that come to mind is THANK YOU!!"- Travis Shaw on Twitter

The heartfelt farewell post left fans teary-eyed and resulted in a flood of posts on Twitter.

Here're some of the reactions:

"Mayor Of Ding-Dong City forever. Dude was so important to those 17' and 18' #Brewers teams."- a fan wrote emotionally

"Damn. Going to miss seeing you on the diamond but. Congrats on retirement though"- a fan tweeted sadly

"Mr. Mayor calls it a career. Which makes me sad, because it doesn't feel like it all that long ago watching Shaw come through the ranks. Thanks for everything, Travis Shaw!"- a fan thanked Shaw

"Travis Shaw calls it a career. He had back-to-back 30-plus homer seasons in Milwaukee in 2017 and ‘18."- a fan said appreciating Shaw

"Travis Shaw, who played 245 games in two stints for the Red Sox, announced his retirement. My guess is one way or another he's not done with baseball. He really knows the game."- a fan applauded for all Shaw has done for baseball

"Sad day for Brewer fans. Travis Shaw retiring."- a fan tweeted sadly.

"Thanks to Travis Shaw for all he did for the Red Sox"- a fan expressed gratitude for Shaw.

"Thank you, Travis Shaw. Have a happy and healthy retirement."- only appreciation for Shaw from fans.

"one of the players who brought the brewers back. loved travis shaw."- said a brewer fan.

"Always liked you Travis Shaw! Baseball will miss you."- a fan tweeted.

Veteran infielder Travis Shaw calls it a day

Travis Shaw #6 of the Toronto Blue Jays

In the eight seasons Shaw spent in the game, he was a lifetime .237 hitter. He launched 63 home runs for the Brewers between the 2017 and 2018. He ended his career with 114 long balls across 733 games and 2,690 trips to the plate.

Just a few months before the veteran would turn 33, he decided to quit his baseball career and begin a new chapter.

