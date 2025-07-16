Fans react to Yoshinobu Yamamoto after solo entry at Red Carpet

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto was the only representative from the franchise at the 2025 MLB All-Star red carpet on Tuesday who had no one accompanying him.

As seen in a post by the Dodgers' Instagram account, his Japanese teammate Shohei Ohtani arrived with his wife, Mamiko Tanaka and Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman was accompanied by his wife, Chelsea and their three sons.

Moreover, catcher Will Smith came with Cara and their two daughters, southpaw Clayton Kershaw was accompanied by his wife Ellen and their four kids. Finally, manager Dave Roberts hit the red carpet with his wife Tricia.

This paved the way for fans to comment on Yamamoto's single status. The right-hander arrived at the red carpet alone, wearing a crisp, double-breasted white tuxedo jacket with black pants and a sleek black tie.

Fans rooted for Yamamoto to get a partner soon. While some drew hilarious interferences.

“Yoshi married to the game 😂” one fan wrote.

One user joked:

“Again, gotta find Yamamoto a wife lol”

The humor didn't stop there. One commenter playfully added:

“Ya’ll didn’t have to do Yamamoto like that 😭”

Another chimed in:

“My All-Star Cy Young Yamamoto with that motion, bro don’t love no one but the game.”

Others praised Yamamoto’s solo appearance:

“Love that Yoshi don’t need no one and enjoys his own company”

“Man is living life happily”

Still, a few fans had some fun ideas about who he should be with:

“Yoshi need himself an anime LA Latina baddie & he’s set fr”

“Yoshi needs a +1!!” one fan posted.

Comments section

Yoshinobu Yamamoto to represent National League in MLB All-Star game

The 95th MLB All-Star game is ongoing at Truist Park in Atlanta. After posting a 2.59 ERA and 116 strikeouts, while going 8-7 in 19 starts, Yoshinobu Yamamoto joined Clayton Kershaw from the Dodgers' pitching staff, who are going to play in the All-Star game.

This is the first time Yamamoto will be part of the Midsummer Classic, after missing out last season.

"It would be such an honor for me if I was selected or voted in," Yamamoto said via interpreter Yoshihiro Sonoda. "That's Major League Baseball, that kind of stage and the top players across the league will be there. That would be an honor for me."

Yamamoto will be in the NL dugout and will wait up for Dave Roberts to call his name.

