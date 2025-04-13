Fans rip Miguel Rojas after mocking Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Roki Sasaki and Clayton Kershaw in Dodgers’ 16-0 meltdown

The LA Dodgers suffered a 16-0 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Saturday, but the team still had some fun. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts used Miguel Rojas on the mound to finish the game, and he did impressions of his teammates Roki Sasaki, Clayton Kershaw and Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Ad

Major League Baseball shared highlights from his appearance, but the post drew some angry reactions from fans.

"Miguel Rojas definitely practiced for this moment 😂," MLB tweeted.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Many criticized Rojas in the comment section.

"Too bad he's an awful teammate," a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"He still destroying his teammate's sneakers?" a fan commented.

"The same Miguel Rojas that poured milk in Jazz's cleats? Smh," another fan commented.

Others poked fun at the Dodgers as they are not a team that fails often.

"Worst loss in Dodger Stadium history. Celebrating this is wild," one fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Maybe post about how the Cubs destroyed the Dodgers 16-0.." a fan wrote.

"What a complete embarrassment. Just let the team forfeit. Pathetic," another fan wrote.

Rojas was able to give LA fans something to enjoy at the end of a blowout loss, but some were not amused by his actions.

Miguel Rojas gives Dodgers jersey number to Roki Sasaki

Miguel Rojas has received criticism for how he has treated former teammates, but he's trying to change his reputation with the LA Dodgers. After the team signed Japanese sensation Roki Sasaki, Rojas agreed to give the rookie his jersey number.

Ad

The Dodgers posted a video of them after the jersey exchange, and Rojas commented on the gift given to him by Sasaki.

"I really appreciate it," Rojas said in February. "I know I said that you didn't have to do anything for me because it's always happened the other way around, a young player gives the number to the veteran, but for me, it's a pleasure that I can give you my number because I know it means something to you."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rojas was gifted some sake but he has a different plan for it besides drinking it.

"It's gonna be hard for me to drink it," Rojas said. "I think I'm just gonna keep it on the bar at my house where I keep everything that we got from the World Series or a bottle. Like Clayton Kershaw threw a no-hitter when I played here in 2014 and he gave all the players a bottle and I keep that over there and this is going to be with that."

The LA Dodgers are the favorites to win the World Series again in 2025, even after Saturday's 16-0 loss.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ryan Burks Ryan Burks is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience in the field, writing for publications such as Knup Sports. Ryan graduated from Elmhurst College in 2009 with a degree in Communications.



Ryan is a huge Chicago Cubs fan and enjoys their storied history and traditions. His favorite sporting moment was when the Cubs won the 2016 World Series, breaking a championship drought that dated back to 1908.



His favorite player was Ken Griffey Jr., as Ryan grew up during his prime and he was the coolest player in league history. Greg Maddux also deserves a mention, as he was truly amazing on the mound.



When not working or watching sports, Ryan coaches basketball and baseball, loves fishing, and spends time with his family. Know More