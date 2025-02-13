Miguel Rojas makes feelings known after giving up jersey number for Roki Sasaki; Dodgers 23-year-old rookie responds with a classy gesture

The Los Angeles Dodgers strengthened their rotation by signing coveted international free agent Roki Sasaki in the offseason. The Japanese international will be wearing No.11 for the Dodgers after veteran infielder Miguel Rojas gave up his number for the 23-year-old sensation.

Miguel Rojas had no hesitation in giving up his number for Sasaki and when he was asked what he wanted in return from the Japanese hurler, Rojas said:

"I will take anything that Roki wants to give me. I’m not going to say no to something, but I’m not asking for anything."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Although Rojas didn't want anything in return for his kind gesture, Roki Sasaki gifted his new teammate a special sake from Japan with a traditional glass to drink. It was Sasaki's way of thanking the veteran Dodger.

Trending

Roajs made his feelings known on giving his number to Sasaki, saying:

"I really appreciate it. I know I said that you didn't have to do anything for me because it's always happened the other way around, a young player gives the number to the veteran, but for me, it's a pleasure that I can give you my number because I know it means something to you."

Expand Tweet

In the post shared by the Dodgers on X, Rojas opened the box to view the gift from Sasaki. He appreciated the gesture from Sasaki but said he'll keep the sake as memorabilia like he has done for others in the past.

"It's gonna be hard for me to drink it," Roajs said. "I think I'm just gonna keep it on the bar at my house where I keep everything that we got from the World Series or a bottle. Like Clayton Kershaw threw a no-hitter when I played here in 2014 and he gave all the players a bottle and I keep that over there and this is going to be with that."

Rojas wore No. 11 for the past three seasons with the Dodgers and will be going back to 72, the number he wore for the LA in his debut season in 2014.

Austin Barnes impressed by Roki Sasaki's fastball

The Roki Sasaki sweepstake had almost every MLB team interested in the offseason. The Dodgers eventually won the race for the 23-year-old and veteran catcher Austin Barnes was impressed by the newcomer after catching his pitches in a bullpen session in Spring Training.

“Oh my gosh,’’ Dodgers veteran catcher Austin Barnes said. “The fastball is a big fastball, it has a lot of carry and ride to it. The ball jumps at you. And the split finger is different. I’ve never seen a pitch like that before. It’s hard to catch sometimes, it tumbles a lot, it moves all over the place. It goes in different directions. A crazy talent. It’s exciting to see what he’s going to do.’’

Roki Sasaki will be likely the fifth starter in the Dodgers rotation behind Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, Yoshinoube Yammamto and Shohei Ohtani.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback