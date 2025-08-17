  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Fans rip MLB insider for linking $140M Red Sox star to Derek Jeter: "How many rings has he won?"

Fans rip MLB insider for linking $140M Red Sox star to Derek Jeter: "How many rings has he won?"

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Published Aug 17, 2025 04:52 GMT
Derek Jeter was compared to Trevor Story following his stellar night vs. Marlins (Source: Getty Images)
Derek Jeter was compared to Trevor Story following his stellar night vs. Marlins (Source: Getty Images)

Trevor Story is having a turnaround season for the Boston Red Sox. In his fourth year since joining the club following a six-year $140 million contract, Story is showcasing elite offensive and defensive skills. His all-around abilities were crucial for the Red Sox's 7-5 win over the Miami Marlins on Saturday.

Ad

In the top of the second innings, Trevor Story's jump and throw to get Otto Lopez before he reached first base was the highlight package of his defensive abilities. In the very next frame, Story hit a three-run dinger, his 19th homer of the season, to follow up a walk-off hit on Friday.

The Red Sox insider account on X Kutter is King compared Story to New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter. That brought the ire of Yanks fans who questioned the comparison.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Here are a few reactions:

"Remind me again, how many rings has Trevor Story won for the Red Sox?" a fan questioned.
Ad
"Trevor Story wished he had 5 rings," another fan tried to troll.
Ad
"Has story won a World Series title yet? Asking for a friend," another fan questioned Story's success.
Ad
"Haha. You couldn’t wait to kick him off your team 2 months ago," a fan said about Story's struggles.
Ad
"All these fan boys copying Derek," a fan wrote.
Ad
"A 5 time WS champion? Oh wait," a fan said.
Ad

While Jeter won five World Series rings and was named an All-Star 14 times, there have been question marks over the years about his overall defense. Since Defensive Runs Saved became a metric in 2003, Jeter managed a -152 till his retirement in 2014 which was the worst among all shortstops. His Ultimate Zone Rating of -76.1 was also the worst among shortstops.

Story's defense struggled in the early part of the season, as he has a -3 run value and -3 Outs Above Average (OAA) so far. But overall in the last three years, in limited playing time for the Red Sox due to injuries, the 32-year-old had a +15 run value and a +21 OAA.

Ad

Alex Cora impressed by Trevor Story's season

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora complimented Trevor Story was his consistency and all-round abilities this season, after the win vs. Marlins.

“It’s been a great season, let’s put it that way,” Cora said. “He had one bad month. So he’s been very consistent in everything, running the bases, hitting the ball hard, driving in runs, playing great defense, leading the group.”

Story's contract has a player opt-out available after the current season. If he were to exercise, the Red Sox would have a chance to block it and add a seventh year worth $25 million to his contract, which is likely after his swift turnaround.

About the author
R. Nikhil Parshy

R. Nikhil Parshy

Twitter icon

Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.

The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.

As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.

Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications