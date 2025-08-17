Fans rip MLB insider for linking $140M Red Sox star to Derek Jeter: "How many rings has he won?"

Trevor Story is having a turnaround season for the Boston Red Sox. In his fourth year since joining the club following a six-year $140 million contract, Story is showcasing elite offensive and defensive skills. His all-around abilities were crucial for the Red Sox's 7-5 win over the Miami Marlins on Saturday.In the top of the second innings, Trevor Story's jump and throw to get Otto Lopez before he reached first base was the highlight package of his defensive abilities. In the very next frame, Story hit a three-run dinger, his 19th homer of the season, to follow up a walk-off hit on Friday.The Red Sox insider account on X Kutter is King compared Story to New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter. That brought the ire of Yanks fans who questioned the comparison.Here are a few reactions:&quot;Remind me again, how many rings has Trevor Story won for the Red Sox?&quot; a fan questioned.rose _ 3910 @mattyrozayyLINK@KutterIsKing Remind me again, how many rings has Trevor story won for the Red Sox?&quot;Trevor Story wished he had 5 rings,&quot; another fan tried to troll.Miguel Santillan Franco @MiguelSantFLINK@KutterIsKing Trevor Story wished he had 5 rings 🤭🤭&quot;Has story won a World Series title yet? Asking for a friend,&quot; another fan questioned Story's success.FriedIsKing @FriedIsKingLINK@KutterIsKing Has story won a World Series title yet? Asking for a friend.&quot;Haha. You couldn’t wait to kick him off your team 2 months ago,&quot; a fan said about Story's struggles.JBR0549 @jbr0549LINK@KutterIsKing Haha. You couldn’t wait to kick him off your team 2 months ago.&quot;All these fan boys copying Derek,&quot; a fan wrote.Yankee connoisseur @T_G911LINK@KutterIsKing All these fan boys copying Derek&quot;A 5 time WS champion? Oh wait,&quot; a fan said.jfacosta91 @19vafjLINK@KutterIsKing A 5 time WS champion? Oh waitWhile Jeter won five World Series rings and was named an All-Star 14 times, there have been question marks over the years about his overall defense. Since Defensive Runs Saved became a metric in 2003, Jeter managed a -152 till his retirement in 2014 which was the worst among all shortstops. His Ultimate Zone Rating of -76.1 was also the worst among shortstops.Story's defense struggled in the early part of the season, as he has a -3 run value and -3 Outs Above Average (OAA) so far. But overall in the last three years, in limited playing time for the Red Sox due to injuries, the 32-year-old had a +15 run value and a +21 OAA.Alex Cora impressed by Trevor Story's seasonBoston Red Sox manager Alex Cora complimented Trevor Story was his consistency and all-round abilities this season, after the win vs. Marlins.“It’s been a great season, let’s put it that way,” Cora said. “He had one bad month. So he’s been very consistent in everything, running the bases, hitting the ball hard, driving in runs, playing great defense, leading the group.”Story's contract has a player opt-out available after the current season. If he were to exercise, the Red Sox would have a chance to block it and add a seventh year worth $25 million to his contract, which is likely after his swift turnaround.