  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Fans rip Trevor Bauer after 5-run collapse vs. Giants amid MLB dominance claims

Fans rip Trevor Bauer after 5-run collapse vs. Giants amid MLB dominance claims

By Lyndon Suvanto
Modified Apr 16, 2025 17:43 GMT
Fans react to Trevor Bauer
Fans react to Trevor Bauer's struggles during NPB game in Japan (Photo Source: IMAGN)

Trevor Bauer has not pitched in Major League Baseball since 2021, yet he remains a popular, yet polarizing name in the baseball commmunity. The former National League Cy Young Award winner was unable to secure a new contract in the Majors this season, instead opting to return to Japan to keep his pitching career alive.

Ad

The former Los Angeles Dodgers star signed a one-year deal to return to the Yokohama DeNA BayStars, looking to continue proving that he belongs on a MLB roster. That being said, Trevor Bauer's latest start did not help him prove his point as starter struggled mightily against the Yomiuri Giants.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Bauer threw 5.0 innings for the BayStars, giving up a pair of home runs, 7 hits, 5 earned runs, and 4 strikeouts. Given his controversial status in the baseball community, fans did not miss the opportunity to share their thoughts on Bauer's NPB outing on social media, with some fans seemingly ecstatic over his struggles.

"Bro is having quantity starts" - One fan posted.
Ad
"But he claims he would dominate in the MLB" - Another fan shared online.
"Good numbers for a Youtuber" - One more added.

Trevor Bauer's brash and outspoken personality has made him one of the most polarizing players in baseball. The former Cincinnati Reds ace didn't help himself among his detractors by stating on social media earlier this year "there are like 20 hitters on the planet that are true competition for me," something that fans have not forgotten about.

Ad
"Oh wow I didn’t know the Yomiuri Giants were loaded with the 9 best hitters in MLB… weird" - One fan posted online.
Ad
"Pretty cool he’s finding the only 20 hitters in the world that can hit off of him so quickly" - Another fan shared.
"This dude is finished" - One more added.

Atlanta Braves legend Chipper Jones has pushed back at Trevor Bauer's bold claims

It's not only some MLB fans who are not convinced that Trevor Bauer would struggle against more than 20 batters on the planet, but Atlanta Braves legend and Hall of Famer Chipper Jones. After Bauer posted that he would "streamroll" every batter on Earth aside from about 20, the former Braves slugger clapped back at Bauer, by saying comedy such as that claim is why he used social media.

Ad

Although this might be an opinion shared by other current and former players, Chipper Jones has been one of the most notable to push back at Bauer. Given performances like he had last time on the mound, Bauer may need to step up his game if he is going to prove himself correct.

About the author
Lyndon Suvanto

Lyndon Suvanto

Twitter icon

Lyndon is a Journalist covering Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. An international handball player with Team Canada, Lyndon has traveled across the globe representing club and country. He also completed his studies at NAIT (Northern Alberta Institute of Technology) and Universite de Poitiers.

Author of the book "The Great Baseball Road Trip," Lyndon was able to combine his three favorite things: writing, sports, and travel! In the book he traveled across the USA for 66 days, visiting all 30 MLB stadiums, and creating one life-changing experience.

A Blue Jays fan, one of his favorite memories came during the 2015 ALDS when Jose Bautista hit his now-iconic bat-flip home run off the Rangers.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Lyndon Suvanto
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications