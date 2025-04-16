Fans rip Trevor Bauer after 5-run collapse vs. Giants amid MLB dominance claims

Trevor Bauer has not pitched in Major League Baseball since 2021, yet he remains a popular, yet polarizing name in the baseball commmunity. The former National League Cy Young Award winner was unable to secure a new contract in the Majors this season, instead opting to return to Japan to keep his pitching career alive.

The former Los Angeles Dodgers star signed a one-year deal to return to the Yokohama DeNA BayStars, looking to continue proving that he belongs on a MLB roster. That being said, Trevor Bauer's latest start did not help him prove his point as starter struggled mightily against the Yomiuri Giants.

Bauer threw 5.0 innings for the BayStars, giving up a pair of home runs, 7 hits, 5 earned runs, and 4 strikeouts. Given his controversial status in the baseball community, fans did not miss the opportunity to share their thoughts on Bauer's NPB outing on social media, with some fans seemingly ecstatic over his struggles.

"Bro is having quantity starts" - One fan posted.

"But he claims he would dominate in the MLB" - Another fan shared online.

"Good numbers for a Youtuber" - One more added.

Trevor Bauer's brash and outspoken personality has made him one of the most polarizing players in baseball. The former Cincinnati Reds ace didn't help himself among his detractors by stating on social media earlier this year "there are like 20 hitters on the planet that are true competition for me," something that fans have not forgotten about.

"Oh wow I didn’t know the Yomiuri Giants were loaded with the 9 best hitters in MLB… weird" - One fan posted online.

"Pretty cool he’s finding the only 20 hitters in the world that can hit off of him so quickly" - Another fan shared.

"This dude is finished" - One more added.

Atlanta Braves legend Chipper Jones has pushed back at Trevor Bauer's bold claims

It's not only some MLB fans who are not convinced that Trevor Bauer would struggle against more than 20 batters on the planet, but Atlanta Braves legend and Hall of Famer Chipper Jones. After Bauer posted that he would "streamroll" every batter on Earth aside from about 20, the former Braves slugger clapped back at Bauer, by saying comedy such as that claim is why he used social media.

Although this might be an opinion shared by other current and former players, Chipper Jones has been one of the most notable to push back at Bauer. Given performances like he had last time on the mound, Bauer may need to step up his game if he is going to prove himself correct.

