Aaron Judge and the baseball world celebrated Roberto Clemente Day, honoring the late Pittsburgh Pirates legend. Clemente was the first Caribbean and Latin-American player admitted into the Hall of Fame.

Clemente, who was also recognized for his charitable efforts, was honored throughout the league, with some players wearing his jersey number "21" and commemorative patches.

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees, a contender for this year's Roberto Clemente Award, went one step further. Judge had three singles and an RBI in the Yankees' 7-5 triumph, but that wasn't what caught fans' attention.

Judge faced backlash from fans as he wore black and yellow Air Jordan 4 cleats in yesterday's game against the Pirates. These were inspired by the model's renowned "Thunder" colorway. In addition, he also wore similar batting gloves.

Fans took to social media to share their thoughts on Aaron Judge's Jordans:

Roberto Clemente Day: Celebrating a Pirates legend

Roberto Clemente played 18 seasons in MLB for the Pittsburgh Pirates as a right fielder. He was a 15-time All-Star and 12-time Gold Glove Award winner.

Clemente finished his career with exactly 3,000 hits, won four batting titles, and was named the NL MVP of 1966.

He used his money, his platform, and his influence to help people in need, which is why people respect him so much. Since 2002, the league designated September 15 as a Roberto Clemente Day.

It's been 51 years since his passing but till today he is in the hearts of all baseball fans, thus every year we respect his legacy.