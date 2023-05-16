With the 2023 MLB season closing in on the two-month mark, fans are beginning to get an idea of who the winners and losers will be.

On May 15, the league unveiled their latest Power Rankings for the week to come. Power Rankings are meant to be a holistic evaluation of teams that take into account everything from latent skill to current records.

Unsurprisingly, the 31-11 Tampa Bay Rays sit atop the league's list. The Rays began the 2023 season with a record-tying 13 straight victories, and still have the best record in the majors.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

MLB @MLB For the fourth week in a row, @RaysBaseball sits atop the Power Rankings. For the fourth week in a row, @RaysBaseball sits atop the Power Rankings. 💥 https://t.co/9wxrvDYeii

"For the fourth week in a row, @RaysBaseball sits atop the Power Rankings." - MLB

However, the teams listed after the Rays are open to interpretation, and just about every single baseball fan on Twitter was happy to share their thoughts and complaints regarding the updated table.

Fans were particularly hard on the second-placed Atlanta Braves. Although Ronald Acuna Jr. and Co. still occupy the top spot in the NL East, a three-game sweep at the hands of the Toronto Blue Jays this past weekend has fans doubting the team's bonafide.

Another team who seems to be getting flamed in the comments section is the Houston Astros. The defending champs also had the best record in the AL last season. However, struggles from their new firstbase Jose Abreu, as well as the absence of their MVP second baseman Jose Altuve has the team lagging behind the Texas Rangers by three games in the AL West.

Perhaps most controversially, the New York Yankees made their way on to the list. Despite finishing with the most home runs in the league last season, the Bombers have dealt with so many injuries that it's difficult to keep track. Now fourth-placed in the AL East, the Yankees still found a way to sneak into the top eight on the MLB's list.

Nyanasaur @Nyanasaur @quadruple_play Bro tried to sneak the Yankees in "WS Favorites" and thought we wouldn't notice @quadruple_play Bro tried to sneak the Yankees in "WS Favorites" and thought we wouldn't notice 😭😭

MLB Power Rankings may look very different in a months time

While fans will inevitably have their qualms, the MLB's Power Rankings list looks very objective. While it is normal for recent performances by teams to taint perceptions of their skill, the teams who are at the top will not nessecarily stay at the top. With the meat of the season still very much ahead of us, there is no way to know how much these rankings might change in a month or two.

Poll : 0 votes