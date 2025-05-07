Fans slam Derek Jeter as "overrated" while defending Francisco Lindor's all-around brilliance

Derek Jeter and Francisco Lindor both played shortstop for an MLB team in New York City, but they played in completely different leagues. Comparisons have been made between the two superstars, with fans of both teams defending their own player.

MLB Network made the debate a little bit hotter on Wednesday when they posted a graphic of stats for each player.

Fans quickly reacted, with many choosing to side with Lindor.

"Lindor is 10x the player. "But Jetah has tha ringz," @imsocheesylol commented

Other fans were quick to point out Lindor's all-around brilliance, while also acknowledging the championship pedigree of Jeter.

"Lindor is better and that playing on superteams gets you WS rings," one fan commented

"One guy who's severely overrated and Francisco Lindor," another fan commented

The majority of fans were on Lindor's side in this argument, but Derek Jeter's fans got in on the argument as well.

"Jeter was a better all around player. Which one do you want at bat in the bottom of the ninth?" @doobie61913 captioned

"Jeter being one of the most clutch postseason performers ever and winning championships is what sticks out. I'm a big Lindor fan but he's no Jeter," one fan commented

"Lindor will never be anywhere near Jeter," another fan commented

Francisco Lindor receives high praise from Mets' owner Steve Cohen

Francisco Lindor has not yet been named captain of the New York Mets, an honor bestowed on Derek Jeter during his tenure with the New York Yankees.

Mets' owner Steve Cohen spoke about the captaincy debate for Lindor, praising his shortstop without handing over the title.

"I'm always open to the discussion [for Lindor to be named captain]," Cohen said. "But ultimately, there's not a lot of captains in baseball. It's not something that happens very often. Maybe it's a New York Yankee thing. I think it's a media driven discussion. (33:50-34:16)

"The way I look at it is [to] let the locker room figure it out on its own. [We] have a lot of veterans in there and it seems to be working the way it is. So why go to a place that has it's own risk?" (33:30-33:48)

Currently, just two MLB teams have an official captain, and the Mets are not one of them. Cohen added:

"You gotta love it. He's terrific in all parts of the game, he's great with the fans, he has great personality, he cares about his teammates, and he's a real leader. What's there not to like? He's performed in New York which is always hard to do. Kudos to him." (32:05-32:48)

While fans may not agree on who the best shortstop is, it is clear that both players had terrific careers with their respective teams.

