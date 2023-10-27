The Dallas Mavericks roster backs the fellow Rangers to clinch the World Series against the D-backs. Texas has the advantage of starting at home tonight in Game 1 of the finale, as Nathan Eovaldi will be up against Zac Gallen from the mound.

"It’s unanimous! The guys sound off on who will win the World Series." - @dallasmavs

Fans took to Twitter to voice their jubilation at the sight of the Mavericks' players choosing the Rangers to win the World Series against the D-backs. Some comments were hilarious, as Maxi Kleber had jokingly quoted, "Mavs in one."

"No… one person had Mavs in 5" - mbeast_RL

"Rangers in 5" - Zayuh1985

"The Mavericks have your back go rangers go" - shane074penny

"Dwight Powell W" - Mavs_FFL

"Jason saying we haven't won a game at home Lmao" - tatothetato

"Mavs in 5 haha" - MartinEden__

"Maxi is calling that the game one beating is going to be so humiliating, Arizona is just forfeiting the rest of the series. I like it" - @bbbbbbbbblaine

"Rangers in one" - ZaMorrow

In the ALCS Game 7 on Monday night, the Rangers defeated the Houston Astros, the reigning champions. To get here, the Diamondbacks had defeated the Phillies on Tuesday night in the NLCS Game 7. The 2023 Fall Classic will begin on October 31 and end in November if it isn't a four-game whitewash.

Given the recent performances of each side, it is undoubtedly surprising. Before this season, Arizona hadn't made it to the postseason since 2017, and Texas hadn't even finished with a winning record since 2016.

An unlikely World Series clash will be an entertaining one

With one of the strongest lineups in the league, the Texas Rangers have proven they can outshine any opposition. Conversely, the youthful and vibrant D-backs have stunned the baseball community by winning their first National League pennant in 22 years through timely hitting, quickness and potent pitching.

"The Texas Rangers are playing in the WORLD SERIES tonight… Just let that sink in. What a fun season this has been!" - RangersInsiders

There might be a lot of high-scoring, back-and-forth games in 2023 because of each staff's lack of trustworthy starters beyond the top two. Maybe the young sluggers on both teams will have fun with the leftovers from their coming-out festivities. The Rangers’ unstable bullpen will add to the lengthy list of unpredictable relievers that create the most exciting postseason drama.