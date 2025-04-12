Fans stumped by Dodgers' sudden cancellation of drone show event

The Los Angeles Dodgers had scheduled a drone show before the opening game of their home series against the Chicago Cubs on Friday night at Dodger Stadium, but the event was canceled minutes before the game's start.

Ad

The Dodgers issued an apology on social media for failing to deliver the drone show as they had promised in the promotions, along with it being a Freddie Freeman bobblehead night.

Fans were quite angry about the last-minute cancellation and vented their frustration following the announcement.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Drone shows have been a major fan attraction at Dodger Stadium since they were first implemented during the 2023 campaign.

The event on Friday was scheduled to be the second such event of the 2025 season. They had hosted the first one on March 30 during the ring ceremony for their eighth World Series title.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, tonight's Dodger Stadium drone has been cancelled," the reigning World Series champions announced. "The Dodgers apologize for the inconvinience."

Ad

Fans reacted to the cancellation of the drone show on X.

"Give us our money back," one demanded.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Refunding part of those extra expensive tickets?," asked another.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"That’s the only reason I showed up to the game tonight," said one.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some fans responded on a sarcastic tone.

"I want my money back and I didn’t even attend," tweeted one.

"Drone operator ate the new two-foot Dodger dog and been in the toilet since warm ups," joked another.

"Just give us $6 panda tomorrow and you'll be forgiven," another posted.

There are nine drone show events scheduled at Dodger Stadium this year. The next one is scheduled for May 16 when they entertain cross-town rivals Los Angeles Angels.

Ad

Yoshinobu Yamamoto dominates in Dodgers' victory over the Cubs

Yoshinonbu Yamamoto was dominant for the Dodgers on Friday. (Image Source: IMAGN)

Although the Los Angeles Dodgers failed to host the much-anticipated drone show, fans cheered their team to a 3-0 win over the Chicago Cubs.

Ad

Japanese starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto delivered one of his best regular-season performances since arriving on a 10-year, $325 million deal last year. He pitched six shutout innings, giving up just two hits and a walk, striking out nine batters to continue his excellent start to the season.

"It was good to win the first game back at home, and my execution was pretty good," Yamamoto said after the game through his interpreter Yoshihiro Sonoda.

Ad

"I just happened to feel good with all my pitches. Also, the mixing and sequencing worked well for me."

Tommy Edman scored a three-run homer to help the Dodgers improve to 11-4 for the season, with Yamamoto going 2-1 from four starts. He has pitched 22.0 innings, with a 1.23 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 28 strikeouts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bobo P. Goswami Paranjoy Goswami (Bobo) is a baseball reporter at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience writing with publications such as Eagle Bet, India Bet and Paradine.



He has provided full coverage, match previews and betting tips on major tournaments such as the FIFA World Cup, English Premier League, German Bundesliga, ICC World Cup, Indian Premier League and several others.



Bobo grew up supporting the Red Sox but has also been on the Phillies bandwagon for the past couple of years. He also roots for the St. Louis Cardinals and Seattle Mariners.



While he hasn't played much baseball, Bobo's fascination with the sport started with an 8-bit Nintendo game, where he picked up the basic rules. He started watching live MLB matches on TV about 20 years ago and his love for baseball just grew by leaps and bounds from then on.



Bobo's favorite player was probably Tim Wakefield as not only was he the best knuckleball pitcher of his time, but he was also a Red Sox legend, an outstanding team player and a great human being. Among the current generation, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Max Scherzer and Bryce Harper get the nod.



Bobo's favorite moment in baseball history was when the Red Sox beat the Yankees before breaking their World Series curse in 2004. That said, Jackie Robinson's breaking the color barrier was the most important.



Outside of baseball, Bobo's interests include literature, comics, world history, science fiction, satire, classic movies, PC games, pets, playing sports, cycling, traveling, sightseeing and quiet reflection. Know More