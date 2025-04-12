Fans stumped by Dodgers' sudden cancellation of drone show event

The Los Angeles Dodgers had scheduled a drone show before the opening game of their home series against the Chicago Cubs on Friday night at Dodger Stadium, but the event was canceled minutes before the game's start.
The Dodgers issued an apology on social media for failing to deliver the drone show as they had promised in the promotions, along with it being a Freddie Freeman bobblehead night.
Fans were quite angry about the last-minute cancellation and vented their frustration following the announcement.
Drone shows have been a major fan attraction at Dodger Stadium since they were first implemented during the 2023 campaign.
The event on Friday was scheduled to be the second such event of the 2025 season. They had hosted the first one on March 30 during the ring ceremony for their eighth World Series title.
"Due to unforeseen circumstances, tonight's Dodger Stadium drone has been cancelled," the reigning World Series champions announced. "The Dodgers apologize for the inconvinience."
Fans reacted to the cancellation of the drone show on X.
"Give us our money back," one demanded.
"Refunding part of those extra expensive tickets?," asked another.
"That’s the only reason I showed up to the game tonight," said one.
Some fans responded on a sarcastic tone.
"I want my money back and I didn’t even attend," tweeted one.
"Drone operator ate the new two-foot Dodger dog and been in the toilet since warm ups," joked another.
"Just give us $6 panda tomorrow and you'll be forgiven," another posted.
There are nine drone show events scheduled at Dodger Stadium this year. The next one is scheduled for May 16 when they entertain cross-town rivals Los Angeles Angels.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto dominates in Dodgers' victory over the Cubs
Although the Los Angeles Dodgers failed to host the much-anticipated drone show, fans cheered their team to a 3-0 win over the Chicago Cubs.
Japanese starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto delivered one of his best regular-season performances since arriving on a 10-year, $325 million deal last year. He pitched six shutout innings, giving up just two hits and a walk, striking out nine batters to continue his excellent start to the season.
"It was good to win the first game back at home, and my execution was pretty good," Yamamoto said after the game through his interpreter Yoshihiro Sonoda.
"I just happened to feel good with all my pitches. Also, the mixing and sequencing worked well for me."
Tommy Edman scored a three-run homer to help the Dodgers improve to 11-4 for the season, with Yamamoto going 2-1 from four starts. He has pitched 22.0 innings, with a 1.23 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 28 strikeouts.