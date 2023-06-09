New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter has always been in the spotlight not only for his athletic prowess but also for his high-profile relationships. Similarly, his marriage to former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model, Hannah Davis, in 2016 had garnered significant attention.

Last year at the premiere of "The Captain," Jeter's documentary series, the couple's photographs further fueled the adoration of fans. They started speculating about the seemingly mismatched pairing, leading to the perception that Jeter had "punched above his weight" in landing someone as beautiful and successful as Davis.

Here are some hilarious fan reactions that flooded Hannah Davis' Instagram account after she posted a photo with the former shortstop:

"Way too hot for Jeter."

"I could hear his ex saying 'It should have been me.'"

"Appreciate the cute husband you have."

"Hannah, I have to say that I am incredibly jealous of you because Derek is such a role model for me."

"Exactly what every wife should strive to be like."

"You are a great teammate Mrs. Jeter."

"I wish you would post more pics, Hannah, you're stunning."

"Hottest Couple."

"You are the Captain's queen."

It's important to note that love and attraction cannot be simply reduced to societal judgments based on appearances or achievements.

Derek Jeter, with his remarkable career in baseball and undeniable charisma, has undoubtedly attracted a significant fan base. Meanwhile, Hannah Davis has established herself as a successful model, gracing the covers of prestigious magazines and walking the runways of renowned fashion shows. Together, they have formed a power couple that captivates the public's imagination.

Derek Jeter and Hannah Jeter welcomed their fourth child last month

Derek Jeter and his wife Hannah Davis

On May 5, New York Yankees veteran Derek Jeter and his wife Hannah Davis Jeter welcomed their fourth baby together, a son called Kaius Green Jeter.

The pair has three daughters, Bella Raine, 5, Story Grey, 4, and River Rose, 1. The newest addition to the Jeter family has brought a sense of fulfillment and completeness to their lives.

