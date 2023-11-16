The Sphere arena in Las Vegas extended a warm welcome to the newly relocated Athletics, projecting the team's emblem onto their exterior using LED lights on Thursday. The message, designed in the shape of a baseball, prominently showcased the Athletics' "A" logo and delivered a simple greeting:

"Welcome."

The relocation of the Oakland Athletics to Las Vegas is undeniably historic, but the fan response to the move has been vastly negative. An overwhelming number of MLB fans took to social media to express their discontent. They ridiculed both the Athletics for their relocation as well as the amount of money invested in the Sphere.

The Sphere, located in the Venetian Resort on the iconic Las Vegas strip, has rapidly become a source of public debate. Soaring to an impressive height of over 350 feet and adorned with more than a million hockey puck-shaped LED lights, it cost a staggering $2.3 billion to construct.

Fans argue that the substantial investment in The Sphere, combined with the costs of the Athletics' relocation, becomes a considerable financial burden for the city. While the Sphere stands out as a remarkable addition to the city's skyline, there remains a question of whether its presence truly justifies the significant investment.

The decision to relocate the Oakland Athletics to Las Vegas was not without its share of controversies

After years of debate, the relocation of the Oakland Athletics to Las Vegas was finalized with unanimous approval from all 29 other MLB owners. The most recent MLB team relocation before the Athletics' move to Vegas was the Montreal Expos, rebranded as the Washington Nationals in 2005.

After unsuccessfully attempting to build a new ballpark in the Oakland area for some time, owner John Fisher set his sights elsewhere. In April 2023, Fisher purchased land in Las Vegas for a $1.5 billion ballpark. Shortly thereafter, he announced his intention to relocate the team.

The decision stirred considerable fan outrage during the 2023 season, with supporters donning green shirts bearing the word "SELL" in protest of Fisher's decision. Despite a reverse protest in June, where Oakland fans demonstrated their desire for a successful team, Fisher's focus remained fixed on Las Vegas.

Soon after, a deal with the Nevada legislature secured funding for the new ballpark and paved the way for the unanimous approval by MLB owners. The relocation leaves Oakland Athletics fans without their team.

