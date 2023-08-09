Cole Tucker made his debut with the Colorado Rockies and his fiancé Vanessa Hudgens was in the stands to take it all in. Tucker has played in the major leagues before, in multiple brief stints with the Pittsburgh Pirates over the last few years. He has been a talented prospect for some time and has a good chance to crack the Rockies roster, considering their record.

Vanessa Hudgens has been a star of the screen for years now, with her fame originating from High School Musical. Her acting skills and impressive singing voice propeled her to stardom alongside co-star Zac Efron. Now, she is watching her fiancé play for the Rockies as he continues to pursue his dream.

Barstool Sports shared the clip that was captured on broadcast to Twitter.

It's something that any couple would do, but it's special because she's famous. As with many things, everyone on Twitter had a lot of reactions to this seemingly wholesome moment.

FlokiOdinson @OdinFlokison @barstoolsports @StoolBaseball Dont blame her Baseball sucks what a boring sport

Spending a day at the ballpark is a fun enough time on it's own, imagine doing it with a person you love on the field. The pride she must feel for him is incalcuable. For Tucker, there is a lot of pressure to perform in this opportunity so he can hopefully make the roster full-time.

Robbie Johnson @rjohn390 @barstoolsports @StoolBaseball Only thing missing is her standing up and yelling "Troy" (Or Cole in this instance). I'll see myself out.

Dubs @adub182821 @barstoolsports @StoolBaseball They will file for divorce within 3 years

Vanessa Hudges, the star of High School Musical 2, knows a thing about chasing your dreams. She is obviously a huge supporter of her partner deciding to Bet On It and try to have the best of both worlds. If he can crack the roster, seeing her at games could become a recurring experience.

Pascal DUIpussy @pascaldupussy @barstoolsports @StoolBaseball She’s in bed with a guy who’s hitting 211? Sheeeeeesh how low are standards these days.

Jamie Nettles @forgitty @barstoolsports @StoolBaseball I hope he’s good, because he looks like he could be her sister.

stros @acctastros @barstoolsports @StoolBaseball The Rockies couldn’t hook her up with a jersey or at least a hat? Lol

James Smith @FaberCollegeMBA @barstoolsports @StoolBaseball Career .211 hitter with 5 HRs and a negative 2.1 WAR. What does she see in him? She's going to marry the equivalent of Mario Mendoza. Aren't chicks supposed to dig the long ball?

While Tucker may be making his debut with a new team, it's not too surprising his fiance Hudgens is stealing the headlines.

How long have Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens been together?

The celebrity couple has reportedly been dating since 2020, back when Tucker was still with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Now that he is with the Colorado Rockies, the two will likely be seen in the area together a lot more often.