Fans upset with Jackson Merrill, Adley Rutschman's inclusion in MLB's dream Team USA lineup for WBC 2026 

In anticipation of the 2026 World Baseball Classic, MLB projected a potential lineup for the star-studded Team USA, which included Adley Rutschman and Jackson Merrill.

While most fans were content with the majority of the players in the lineup, they raised questions about the Baltimore Orioles catcher and the San Diego Padres outfielder. Some fans were unhappy with Rutschman and Merrill being included, and gave alternatives of their own.

"Take out Adley. That C spot belongs to Will Smith. Kyle Tucker over Jackson Merrill," one fan wrote.

"There’s no world where Adley should be over Cal Raleigh," another fan said.

Some fans preferred Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh at catcher, while others called for Chicago Cubs' Kyle Tucker to be included in the outfield.

"Rutchman had a bad year last season and is not having a good April," one fan commented.

"Merrill over Tucker?" another fan said.

"Tucker absolutely gets the nod over Carroll, Trout and Merrill," one fan added.

"The last 2 names can go," another fan wrote.

After a outstanding rookie season last year, Jackson Merrill is yet to hit those heights this year and was also placed in the IL recently. On the other hand, Kyle Tucker has been impressive both offensively and defensively for the Cubs.

While the Orioles have suffered a poor start to the season, Adley Rutschman has grown into a leader in a team desperately in need of pitching reinforcements. His counterpart for the Mariners, Cal Raleigh, has also gotten off to a great start as their latest win takes them to 12-10 for the season.

Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman opens up after 24-2 loss vs Reds

The Baltimore Orioles suffered their worst loss in the last 18 years during Sunday's 24-2 loss at the hands of the Cincinnati Reds. While both teams entered the game with the series tied, the Reds' offence punished Orioles starter Charlie Morton for his poor outing. After the game, catcher Adley Rutschman opened up about the defeat, saying via The Baltimore Banner's Andy Kotska:

“Losing by that much, just hate to see it, hate to be a part of it... Yeah, I mean, gotta bounce back."

Morton lasted only 2.1 innings on the night and was taken off after allowing seven hits and seven earned runs with two strikeouts. His current ERA in the MLB this season has risen to 10.89, and was subsequently taken off to boos from the fans at Oriole Park.

What are your thoughts on Adley Rutschman and Jackson Merrill's inclusion in MLB's dream lineup for the 2026 World Baseball Classic? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

