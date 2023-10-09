The former Miss Texas USA, Daniella Rodriguez, is married to Twins superstar Carlos Correa. She, along with her two sons, always make an appearance to watch Correa play.

Now that Carlos is turning the heat up in the ALDS, one might ask as to why the Astros let go of him in the first place as he came back to haunt the Minute Miad Park crowd last night.

Daniella Rodriguez with her two sons, supporting his husband Carlos Correa during Game 2 of ALDS

"Game 2 Boys and mommy repping papi" - daniellardzz

Correa raked in three hits on four at-bats with a walk last night and forced in three RBIs for the Twins as they defeated the Astros 6-2 to level the ALDS series at 1-1.

A number of MLB fans commented on Daniella's most recent Instagram photo, urging her to wear Correa's jersey and even suggesting that the Astros' management sign both her kids.

Fan Reacts on Daniella Rodriguez's latest Instagram post

"Put them Astros t-shirts on :)" - debralargent

"Precious family! Excited to have y'all back in Houstin for a bit!" - klw1977

"Sign those boys now @astros" - slygotti916

"Astros tee > Twins.. anyday" - sports.mlb

"Proud Familia. Great Pic... Beautiful Boys are also plugging. Nike" - adamrod333

"A beautiful family!!! I want that shirt lol" - addyg923

"The shirts are so good" - al.pazino

"Adorable!! And congrats" - livnthedreamm

"beautiful" - tryshia29

"So adorable!" - falkgreta

Carlos proposed to Daniella Rodriguez on the pitch following the Astros' World Series victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2017, and they got married two years later in 2019. The two allegedly got to know one another after Daniella was offered to throw out the first pitch at an Astros game in 2016.

Carlos Correa proposes Daniella Rodriguez Minnesota Twins take game 2 of the ALDS

"VIDEO: Carlos Correa celebrates World Series win by proposing to girlfriend Daniella Rodriguez" - Deadspin

Daniella, a former model, won the titles of Miss Texas Teen in 2013 and Miss Texas in 2016. She founded the successful cosmetic firm Sweet D, which is cruelty-free, vegan, and paraben-free, more recently. Kylo, who was born in November 2021, and Kenzo, who was born in March 2023, are two childrens of the couple.

The Twins will be looking to cause an upset in the ALDS

Carlos Correa, an Astros October star for many years, is back in the playoffs after the Twins faltered in his first year at Minnesota last year. He is enjoying being back during his favorite period of the year.

Since defeating the Yankees 2-0 in Game 1 of the 2004 ALDS, Minnesota has not achieved a road playoff victory. The Twins scored six times in Game 2 last night, making it their highest-scoring postseason game ever.

Twins take Game 2 of the ALDS

"After their big win tonight, the @Twins head back to Minnesota with the #ALDS tied at 1-1!" - MLB

The Astros, the defending ALDS champions, were undefeated at home in the Division Series since Game 4 of the 2015 season before Sunday's contest at Minute Maid Park.