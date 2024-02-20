Fantasy Baseball Sleepers 2024: Top 5 underrated 1B to target this upcoming season

The fantasy baseball season is rapidly approaching, and managers need to determine which players could emerge as sleepers as drafts approach. When it comes to the first base position, there are a number of different tiers, with some believing that the position is relatively shallow.

While superstars such as Freddie Freeman, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and Matt Olson will find themselves drafted in the first few rounds, there are a number of quality players who should fall. These first base sleepers could give fantasy baseball managers an edge this upcoming season given the value they could present.

A look at the top 5 first base fantasy baseball sleepers in 2024

#1 - Anthony Rizzo

It's true that Anthony Rizzo's best years may be behind him. That being said, the New York Yankees first baseman started last year at an All-Star level before a lingering concussion affected him throughout the remainder of the season.

"Anthony Rizzo says his head injury last season is "behind" him & shares his expectations for a lineup that adds "one of the best left handed hitters in the game," Juan Soto #Yankees" - @nypostsports

Although Rizzo's ceiling may not be as high as it once was, the fact that he will be hitting in a key position in the Yankees' powerful lineup should help him rack up the counting stats. Batting behind the likes of Aaron Judge and Juan Soto has its perks, especially if he can return to the form he flashed early last season.

#2 - Rowdy Tellez

Veteran slugger Rowdy Tellez might be one of the top first-base sleepers for the Pittsburgh Pirates this season. Even though Tellez is coming off a rather disappointing 2023 campaign with the Milwaukee Brewers, he is one year removed from the best season of his MLB career.

Tellez should find himself in a prime spot in the lineup surrounded by the likes of O'Neill Cruz and Bryan Reynolds.

#3 - Jose Abreu

For the better part of a decade, Jose Abreu has been one of the most reliable first basemen in fantasy baseball. That being said, in Abreu's first season with the Houston Astros, he struggled to produce as an on-base kingpin as he has throughout his career.

"Astros' José Abreu, now into Pilates, might need flexibility about off days" - @ChronSports

If Abreu can bounce back to his career-normal levels, he could be one of the best bargain sleepers in 2024 fantasy baseball. That being said, at 37 years old, fantasy managers may need to draft with caution.

#4 - DJ LeMahieu

Much like Anthony Rizzo, DJ LeMahieu might be able a cheap way to get a piece of the New York Yankees lineup. The two-time All-Star could find himself leading off for the Bronx Bombers this season, which could make him an elite source of runs scored.

The veteran might be one of the sleepers worth monitoring throughout Spring Training to see how he is utilized by the team.

#5 - Kyle Manzardo

2024 could be a huge year for Kyle Manzardo. The hard-hitting first baseman was acquired by the Cleveland Guardians last season from the Tampa Bay Rays, however, he has yet to make his MLB debut. Well, this could happen this season as Manzardo could find himself in a designated hitter/first base platoon with Josh Naylor.

Although Naylor will be one of the top priorities for the Guardians this season, the team will likely want to get Manzardo as many at-bats as they can. This could make him one of the late-round sleepers worth snagging towards the end of drafts.

