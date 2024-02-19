Fantasy Baseball Sleepers 2024: Top 5 underrated players to target this upcoming season

The fantasy baseball season is rapidly approaching, and managers need to determine which players could emerge as sleepers as drafts approach. There are a number of superstar players who will undoubtedly find themselves drafted early. However, it's finding those values later in drafts who are the key.

Fantasy baseball sleepers come in a number of different forms. Some could be past superstars whose values have declined in recent years for a number of reasons, while others may be players on the verge of a breakout season.

A look at the top 5 fantasy baseball sleepers entering the 2024 season

#1 - J.P. Crawford

J.P. Crawford has excelled batting near the top of the order for the Seattle Mariners in recent seasons. The 29-year-old has been a steady source of runs, and although he is not a power-hitter, he is coming off a season that saw him hit a career-high 19 home runs.

Crawford should find himself selected in the middle-to-late rounds of drafts this year but could provide sneaky value at that position.



#2 - Brandon Lowe

Brandon Lowe may be one of the most frustrating second basemen in fantasy baseball, which could help managers who snag him late in drafts.

Injuries have allowed the Tampa Bay Rays slugger to clear 100 games in a season only twice. However, when he is healthy, he is a steady source of home runs for fantasy managers, which makes him one of the most intriguing sleepers in the position.

#3 - Giancarlo Stanton

The New York Yankees slugger has sent social media into a frenzy after photos of him looking slim have emerged online.

Giancarlo Stanton appears considerably slimmer than normal, which could help him not only improve at the plate this year but also keep him healthy. Given the talent on the Yankees lineup, Stanton could be a cheap addition for managers looking to get a piece of New York's offense.



#4 - Vaughn Grissom

After joining the Boston Red Sox from the Atlanta Braves this offseason, Vaughn Grissom could be in store for the biggest opportunity of his MLB career. The young infielder is expected to see regular playing this season, which should lead to an increase in production across the board.

If fantasy baseball managers are looking for post-hype sleepers, Grissom could be an ideal target later in drafts.

#5 - Alek Manoah

When Alek Manoah is on, he can be elite. That being said, Manoah was dreadful last season for the Toronto Blue Jays, posting a career-worst 5.87 ERA, with a 3-9 record and 79 strikeouts.

If he can rediscover his 2022 form, he could be a late-round steal for MLB fantasy managers in 2024. However, it will require some gambling on draft day.



