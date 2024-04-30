Fantasy Baseball Start/Sit Week 6: Target Sonny Gray, Fade Hunter Greene

The fantasy baseball season is well underway, with a number of players beginning to separate themselves from the rest of the pack. Proven superstars such as Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani have picked up where they left off last season, whereas sophomore shortstop Gunnar Henderson has continued to establish himself as a true superstar.

However, not every player in fantasy baseball is as much of a sure thing as the players mentioned above. Sometimes, fantasy managers will need to look ahead at the schedule to give themselves a desirable matchup for their players. This is something that becomes important when deciding to either stream players or bench some of their guys if they have a difficult matchup.

Fantasy Baseball Week 6 Must-Start

Sonny Gray

The St. Louis Cardinals made several notable roster changes this offseason with Sonny Gray being the most productive at this point in the year. The veteran starting pitcher has been electric for the Cardinals so far this season, posting an impressive 3-1 record with a 1.16 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, and 32 strikeouts.

"Sonny Gray is so good. SO GOOD." - @MLBDeadlineNews

Sonny Gray has one of the juiciest fantasy baseball matchups of the week as it is slated to battle the Chicago White Sox this Friday. The struggles of the White Sox have been well-documented, something that should help Gray deliver one of his best performances of the year.

Over his past two starts, Sonny Gray has pitched 6 or more innings and recorded a combined 21 strikeouts in those two games. He should be a lock for another impressive performance, which makes him a clear start of the week.

Fantasy Baseball Week 6 Sit Candidate

Hunter Greene

There is no denying the velocity that Hunter Greene can produce with the ball in his hand, however, he has one of the least desirable matchups this week. Greene is slated to face the red-hot Baltimore Orioles lineup, who currently sit first in the MLB in home runs (45), second in RBIs (148), sixth in batting average (.254), and third in team OPS (.765).

"Gunnar gone! Gunnar Henderson hits his 10th home run of the season for the @Orioles!" - @MLB

These statistics mentioned above make it totally justifiable to leave the Cincinnati Reds flamethrower on the bench for Week 6. While there will always be the allure of a high strikeout number whenever Greene pitches, avoiding the Orioles might be the best strategy in fantasy for the moment.

