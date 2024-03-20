“Farhan finally cooked” - Blake Snell’s signing elates Giants fans as team add prominent names in offseason spending spree

San Francisco Giants fans were elated on Tuesday as their team finalised a two-year, $62 million contract with reigning NL Cy Young winner Blake Snell. After a prolonged free agency saga revolving around the left-handed pitcher, the Giants landed him and formally announced him on social media today. San Francisco fans have much to celebrate as their front office have finally landed some big names late in the window and made their feelings clear over X, formerly Twitter.

“Farhan finally cooked,” wrote one fan.

"This is absolutely fantastic," added another.

Blake Snell entered the free agent market this winter as one of the biggest pitchers available. Having signed with superagent Scott Boras, he was reportedly in the lookout for a lucrative long-term contract. However, the weeks passed quickly as MLB teams overlooked the two-time Cy Young winner due to his big ask. However, the market for him finally dried up and the only team who previously offered him a contract, the Yankees, also stepped out of contention.

While the Astros reportedly made a final move for him last week, the Giants came up with a better offer to land him. The SF front office can consider it a steal after being impressively patient over the winter and waiting for the right moment to pounce.

They did the same with third baseman Matt Chapman, signing him on a three-year, $80 million contract just months after he rejected a $125 million bid from the Toronto Blue Jays. Hence, the Giants will head into the new season with a formidable roster, which even makes them contenders for their division.

Giants starter Alex Cobb delighted with Blake Snell addition

There is no doubt Blake Snell's signing has been a huge steal for the San Francisco Giants. Fans believe it makes them genuine contenders in one of the most competitive divisions in the MLB.

SF starter Alex Cobb expressed his joy at with the reunion with his former teammate from his Tampa Bay days. In an interview with USA Today, he opened up on how much the new signing haa affected the morale of the whole team:

“Obviously, we’d like to have had him right in the beginning of camp... The staff. Bullpen. Defense. Everyone’s just got a shot of adrenaline."

