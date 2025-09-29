'Fastest opt out of all time' – Fans stunned as Pete Alonso confirms free agency ahead of winter

Pete Alonso elected free agency at the end of last season and after a delayed free agency in the offseason, the All-Star infielder re-signed with the team on a two-year $54 million deal.However, the reunion didn't last long as Alonso has decided to exercise his opt-out clause after the Mets failed to make the postseason, following a 4-0 loss against the Miami Marlins on Sunday. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans reacted to the news of Alonso testing free agency for a second time in two seasons.&quot;Fastest opt out of all time,&quot; wrote a fan.&quot;Can this day get any worse,&quot; wrote a Mets fan.&quot;Should've taken the Jays offer in the offseason. Polar bear up north pretty much sells itself,&quot; claimed a fan.&quot;Bro couldn’t wait 1 day,&quot; joked a fan.&quot;It’s been like 30 minutes bro,&quot; wrote another fan.&quot;Bro had enough 😂😂&quot;(Image source - Instagram)Pete Alonso's contract demands last offseason deterred many teams; however, the All-Star first baseman had a solid year, batting .272 with 38 home runs and 126 RBI. It'll be interesting to see if the former Rookie of the Year can sign the lucrative long-term deal he desired in his last free agency.Pete Alonso thanked Mets for their support before opting out of current dealPete Alonso has been a perennial All-Star in his seven seasons with the Mets, establishing himself as a fan favorite. While he has decided to opt out of his deal with the team, he thanked them for their love and support this season.&quot;Playing for this organization, this city – they've continued to believe in me,&quot; Alonso said. &quot;I love playing here. There are some great guys in this clubhouse, some great people on the staff. Every single day, it's been a pleasure coming to work and putting on the orange and blue.&quot;Alonso's signature won't come cheap, as he earned his fifth All-Star selection this year. However, several teams can utilize his firepower and defense, including rivals like the New York Yankees.