Father to 2 daughters, Francisco Lindor gets honest about why he's happy to become dad to baby boy in his 30s

New York Mets star Francisco Lindor has a ton to look forward to. His club signed one of the biggest free agents this winter, Juan Soto while also re-signing Pete Alonso.

Ad

Lindor will be a part of a three-headed monster that many opposing pitchers will not look forward to facing. However, that's not the only thing he has to be excited about.

He and his wife, Katia are expecting their third child later this year. After having two girls, they are set to have their first son, and the four-time All-Star is over the moon.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I had two girls. So now if a boy comes along, I know what it's like to be a dad because if I had a boy from the beginning I would have been all over him, attacking, attacking, and I like to know that, if I'm going to have a son, it's going to be in my thirties," said Lindor.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Now that he has had two girls. Lindor has a better understanding of what it's like to be a dad. He explained that if he had a son from the beginning, he may have put too much pressure on him.

"My brain has already developed then now I can, if I'm going to have a boy, it should be now, because I have already closed (the frontal lobe). The capacity that I was going to have, I have already maximized it" said Lindor.

Ad

Mets fans got a first look at club's expected new batting order ft. Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto and Pete Alonso on Saturday

New York Mets - Francisco Lindor (Photo via IMAGN)

On Saturday, Mets fans got a look at what the team was capable of when they took on the Houston Astros. Many of their expected starters started, and they didn't disappoint.

Ad

Francisco Lindor batted leadoff. Juan Soto hit second, while Pete Alonso rounded out the top three. They were able to punish the Houston pitching staff, especially with the long ball.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Soto hit a solo home run to open up things in his first at-bat with his new club. He finished the game going 1-for-2 with two runs batted in and a run scored.

Lindor didn't get a hit but drove in a run in the second inning. Alonso also didn't get a hit but walked twice before he was lifted for William Lugo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback