Baseball has long been America's pastime. Love for the sport even extends to the Oval Office, as U.S. presidents have thrown out first pitches and have publicly disclosed where their loyalties lie. Here's a look at the favorite MLB teams of the last 10 POTUS.10. Richard NixonRichard Nixon, the 37th U.S. President, served from January 20, 1969, to August 9, 1974. A lifelong baseball enthusiast, Nixon is known for his affection for both the New York Yankees and the Washington Senators.However, Nixon seemed to be closer to the New York Mets. Notably, he appeared on a Mets post-game show in 1987. Moreover, his favorite MLB player was Keith Hernandez, who was the captain of the Mets.9. Gerald FordGerald Ford, the 38th U.S. President, served from August 9, 1974, to January 20, 1977. Growing up in Michigan, he was a fan of the Detroit Tigers.&quot;I love sports. Whenever I can, I always watch the Detroit Tigers on the radio,&quot; Gerald R. Ford once said.Even after becoming the president, Ford was known to follow the team closely. In 1974, he called Tigers star Al Kaline to congratulate him after he got his 3,000th career hit.8. Jimmy CarterJimmy Carter, the 39th U.S. President, served from January 20, 1977, to January 20, 1981. A Georgia native, Carter was an ardent and lifelong fan of the Atlanta Braves.Carter, the then-Governor of Georgia, witnessed Hank Aaron breaking Babe Ruth's all-time home run record at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium on April 8, 1974. After he died in 2024, the Braves organization recognized Carter as their &quot;No. 1 fan&quot; and paid tribute to him.7. Ronald ReaganRonald Reagan, the 40th U.S. President, served two full terms from January 20, 1981, to January 20, 1989. Reagan was a diehard fan of the Chicago Cubs. After recreating Cubs games play-by-play using telegraph reports of the action, Reagan became &quot;the voice of the Cubs&quot; for WHO Radio in Des Moines in the 1930s.Notably, Reagan threw out the first pitch at Wrigley Field during his presidency. He retained a strong attachment to the Cubs throughout his life, even watching their postseason games as late as 1998.6. George H. W. BushGeorge H. W. Bush, the 41st U.S. President, served one term from January 20, 1989, to January 20, 1993. Previously, he was the Vice President under Reagan. Bush's favorite teams were the Boston Red Sox and later the Houston Astros.Bush grew up in Connecticut and became a Red Sox fan due to his admiration for Ted Williams. After leaving office, Bush and his wife, Barbara, were regular attendees at Houston Astros games.5. Bill ClintonBill Clinton, the 42nd U.S. President, served two full terms from January 20, 1993, to January 20, 2001. Growing up in Arkansas, Clinton was a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals.Clinton would listen to Cardinals games on the radio, and sometimes rode the train to Missouri to see the team play at Sportsman's Park. He even held an exhibit of Cardinals memorabilia at his Presidential Library.4. George W. BushGeorge W. Bush, the 43rd U.S. President, served two terms from January 20, 2001, to January 20, 2009. Before becoming the Texas Governor, Bush was the managing general partner of the Texas Rangers from 1989 to 1994.Bush was a public face for the team and played a key role in the financing and development of the team's new stadium, which opened in 1994. He continues to support the team, congratulating them on their first World Series win in 2023.3. Barack ObamaBarack Obama, the 44th U.S. President, served two terms from January 20, 2009, to January 20, 2017. While growing up in Hawaii, Obama was a fan of the Oakland Athletics.However, after moving to Chicago, he became a devoted White Sox fan. He has been seen wearing White Sox gear at games, even threw out the first pitch as President at the MLB All-Star Game in Washington, DC.2. Joe BidenJoe Biden served as the 46th U.S. President for one term, from January 20, 2021, to January 20, 2025. Both Biden and his wife, Jill, are supporters of Philadelphia sports teams, including the Phillies and the Eagles. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBiden was at Citizens Bank Park during the NLDS Game 2 between the Phillies and the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Phillies lost the game 4-3.1. Donald TrumpDonald Trump, the 47th and current U.S. President, is serving his second, non-consecutive term from January 20, 2025. He previously served as the 45th U.S. President from January 20, 2017, to January 20, 2021.Trump was close friends with the New York Yankees' late owner, George Steinbrenner. He was a frequent attendee at Yankee Stadium, often sitting with Steinbrenner in the owner's box. Interestingly, he has also shown love to the Mets, and once has disclosed his interest to by the team.