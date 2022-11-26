MLB star Aaron Judge's 2013 tweet mentioning his favorite players and team recently resurfaced on Twitter in the midst of his free agency saga.

Aaron's nine-year-old tweet was in response to a Twitterati who questioned him, asking about the reigning AL MVP's “favorite MLB team and favorite players".

To which, Judge replied:

"Favorite team is the Giants and my favorite players are Giancarlo Stanton and Albert Pujols.”

"Interesting" - Starting 9

Judge's 2013 tweet was bound to cause a stir after the news that the San Francisco Giants are pulling out all the stops to pursue him.

San Francisco Giants put NBA star Stephen Curry in touch with Aaron Judge to lure him in the Bay Area

Golden State Warriors v Houston Rockets

As per Alex Pavlovic, who covers all the San Francisco Giants' related news on NBC Sports Bay Area, the Giants asked Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry to aid them in their pursuit of Judge.

Here's what Alex had to say:

"As part of their pitch, the Giants put Judge in touch with Steph Curry's camp, hopeful that the two superstars could connect as Judge weighs his decision, sources told NBC Sports Bay Area."

"Giants' full-court press of Aaron includes Stephen Curry twist." - New York Post

In other news, San Francisco Giants player Joc Pederson tried to recruit Aaron Judge to the Bay Area through an Instagram Story on Tuesday.

Joc posted a picture of Aaron in the SF Giants' jersey and wrote:

“'I got 99 problems … winning ain’t one. We’re ready when you are @thejudge44."

Later, Brandon Crawford and Logan Webb joined Joc to offer a recruiting pitch to Aaron Judge.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Brandon Crawford and Logan Webb have joined in on the Instagram story Aaron Judge recruitment Brandon Crawford and Logan Webb have joined in on the Instagram story Aaron Judge recruitment https://t.co/FfxzpphndK

Aaron is the most sought-after free agent on the market following a once-in-a-lifetime MLB season. He is now pursuing a jaw-dropping deal from a number of organizations, most notably the San Francisco Giants and New York Yankees.

Poll : 0 votes