Free agent outfielder Aaron Judge met with the San Francisco Giants this week. In Giants Baseball Insider's list of top 50 free agents, Aaron Judge is ranked number one. Judge's free agent status remains a hot topic of discussion in the baseball world. His decision likely won't come until later in the offseason.

Following rumors of his discussions with San Francisco, a number of Bay Area sites have tried to convince the 31-year-old outfielder to sign with the Giants. Chris Mullin, a Golden State Warriors icon, argued for Judge to sign with the Giants rather than his hometown Yankees. He discussed it during the Warriors' post-game show on Wednesday night:

NBC Sports Bay Area & CA @NBCSAuthentic "Come back home."



"It's time to come to the Bay Area, Aaron Judge .. you're going to win championships here" - Chris Mullin via NBCSAuthentic

Will Aaron Judge sign with the Giants?

The Giants are fresh off a disappointing season. They finished third in the NL West with an 81-81 record and six games back of the second wild card spot. The Giants need to make major upgrades to improve their major league roster. Judge perfectly fits what they need.

Convincing Judge to sign a long-term contract shouldn't be too difficult. He grew up in Lindell, California, which is just an hour and a half outside of San Francisco.

The Designated Hitter being implemented in the National League also helps the Giants' chances. The team has the flexibility to manage his workload and still keep his bat in the lineup. Even if Judge's defense declines in his late 30s, he should be able to produce as a DH.

Judge bet on himself by turning down an extension with the Yankees last offseason. It paid off in a big way. Judge had the best season of his career in 2022. He broke the American League record for most homers in a single season with 62. He also posted a slash line of .311/.425/.686 in 157 games.

Judge received 28 out of 30 first-place votes to win the AL MVP Award.

"Aaron Judge Trade: The SF Giants Make an Offer to the Yankees?"

Home sweet Home

Judge was a fan of the Giants growing up. His favorite athlete was Rich Aurelia. Judge now has the option to sign with any MLB organization as a free agent. The Giants facilitated a meeting between Judge and NBA star Stephen Curry following Warriors practice on Wednesday.

KNBR @KNBR



knbr.com/2022/09/23/bar… Barry Bonds on Aaron Judge: 'I hope he signs here' Barry Bonds on Aaron Judge: 'I hope he signs here'knbr.com/2022/09/23/bar… https://t.co/HiO7DAT1ma

"Barry Bonds on Aaron Judge: I hope he signs here"

Barry Bonds told Sportico in September that he hopes Judge will choose San Francisco as his free agent destination. It's not known if Bonds participated in this week's free agent pitch. Judge grew up admiring Bonds and watched him hit an MLB record 73 home runs in 2001.

The Yankees and Giants are early favorites to sign Judge. But will another team emerge in the Judge sweepstakes? Let us know in the comments!

