Bryce Harper's pre-game ritual includes frozen eggo waffles

Although Bryce Harper will not see his second World Series in as many seasons this year, Philadelphia Phillies fans owe a tremendous gratitude to the outfielder-turned-first baseman.

2023 was a season like no other for the 31-year old Harper. After returning from Tommy John surgery in just six months to mark an MLB record for the fastest-ever recovery from the procedure, Harper went off. The regular season saw Harper hit .293/.401/.499 with 21 home runs and 72 RBIs.

A two-time MVP, Bryce Harper must be doing something right. In a 2013 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel's eponyously-named TV show, the Las Vegas native shed light on his pregame ritual.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to the 2012 NL Rookie of the Year, frozen Eggo waffles are Harper's pre-game meal, a routine he has stuck to for all of his eleven years in MLB, right up to Game 7 against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

""As long as I'm doing good or my team's winning, I'm gonna keep doing the same thing, I mean, I eat Eggo waffles. It has to be Eggo before the game." - Bryce Harper

After unloading fifteen runs on the D-Backs in Game 1 of the NLCS, Harper, as well as other high-profile bats in the Phillies lineup. Alongside superslugging teammates Nick Castellanos and Trea Turner, the top trio in the Phillies batting order was 0-for-23 in the final two games of the NLCS at Citizens Bank Park.

Expand Tweet

"“I know they’re hurting. We are too. But we will be back” “It just devastates me. I let the city down. I need to come through in that moment.” -Bryce Harper on message to Philly and he says he had a fastball over the plate in the 7th. And he just missed it" - John Clark

While Bryce Harper failed to come through when it mattered most, the seven-time All-Star still had a marvellous postseason for the Philadelphia Phillies once again. Across 13 games, Harper hit .286 with 5 home runs and 8 RBIs.

Despite stinging loss, Bryce Harper got Phillies fans excited for October once again

Before the Phillies' 2022 playoff run to the World Series, fans in the City of Brotherly Love had waited 14 years for postseason ball. By being a one-man wrecking crew for his team in each of the past two seasons, Harper has solidified his place deep in the heart of Phillies fans. Now, all fans can do is hope that Harper loads up on the Eggos in the offseason to start fresh in 2024.