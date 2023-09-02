The home plate umpire became the point of contention in the game between the San Diego Padres and the San Francisco Giants as a call came under fire from analysts and fans alike. The call was made in favour of the Padres who seemed to gain an advantage from it and win 7-3 on the night.

The incident in question occurred in the top of the sixth with the Giants trailing 6-2. With two runners on and one out in the inning, Thairo Estrada came for his third plate appearance of the game. On a 1-2 pitch by starter Michael Wacha, Estrada was called third strike by umpire Lance Barrett.

But this call surprised everyone as the 94 mph sinker seemed to easily dip beneath the automatic strike zone seen on the screen. Estrada was immediately shocked and turned behind to give Barrett a look. Even the Padres fielders were taken aback as they were getting ready for the next pitch.

The call was consequential in the context of the game as it put San Francisco under more pressure. With two outs in the game, they were able to get one more base runner but failed to score any runs when Wade Meckler popped out to shortstop.

Giants fans were quickly onto the scene as they took to X to express their opinions.

Enough proof to suggest that MLB needs to finally experiment with robot umpires?

There have been an increasing number of team-umpire spats this season due to blatant calls made by the officials behind the plate. The San Francisco Giants incident just adds to the ongoing debate about whether it's time to experiment with technology.

Already, talks of replacing MLB umpires with automated strike-calling systems are making the rounds. The MLB has already tested robot umpires, and with increasing mistakes from senior officials, the top brass might contemplate bringing in automated systems permanently.

The minor leagues have been used as a space where challenge systems are prevalent where managers get to challenge a minimum number of calls from the dugout.