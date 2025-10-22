“Feel just a little bit closer to my mom” - Freddie Freeman reflects on emotional ties to Toronto ahead of World Series

It will be an emotional moment for LA Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman when he takes the field against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Center on Friday for World Series Game 1. Freddie's parents are from Canada. Fred Freeman is from Windsor, and his late mother, Rosemary Freeman (née McDonald), was from Peterborough.Ahead of Friday's Game 1, Freeman reflected on emotional ties with Canada. He said whenever he's in the country, he feels closer to his mother, who died from melanoma (a form of skin cancer) when Freddie was only about ten years old.&quot;You know, every time I go there, you just have this feeling inside -- you feel a little bit closer to my mom,&quot; Freeman said. &quot;So I'm looking forward to it; I'm excited. Every time I go there, I always get this little envelope in my locker, and it's pictures that a third cousin has found in their garage and brought to me.&quot;I love going back to Toronto -- it's a special place for my family and me. And every time I go back there, I feel a little bit closer to my mom. So I'm looking forward to getting there.&quot;Freddie Freeman and the Dodgers reached the World Series after sweeping the Cincinnati Reds in the wild card series, defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in four NLDS games and sweeping the Milwaukee Brewers for the AL pennant. They'll face the Blue Jays, who went the distance with the Seattle Mariners in the ALCS before coming out on top in Game 7.Freddie Freeman does several things to feel close to his motherTo this day, Freddie Freeman finds ways to feel close to his mother, whom he lost at a very early age. To pay tribute to his mom, the first baseman once revealed that he wears long sleeves under his jersey. He also keeps a locket (a cross-shaped pendant) with a few strands of her hair.Moreover, Freeman's decision to represent Canada on the international stage is a way for the first baseman to honor his mother's Canadian roots.Freeman once said that his mother did everything she could to make sure he played baseball. He called her his &quot;rock.&quot;“My mom was my rock,” he said in 2015 to Shared Grief. “[She did] everything she could do to make sure I was doing what I loved and what I loved was baseball ... It was definitely a very tough, hard time. I didn’t know any kids that lost another parent, so I just focused on baseball. All I did was baseball and I did it as much as I possibly could so I could focus on trying to hit a round ball with a round bat instead of my mother.”While Freeman will take the plate against the Toronto fanbase but his love for the country is already seen through his gestures over the years.