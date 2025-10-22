  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • “Feel just a little bit closer to my mom” - Freddie Freeman reflects on emotional ties to Toronto ahead of World Series

“Feel just a little bit closer to my mom” - Freddie Freeman reflects on emotional ties to Toronto ahead of World Series

By Krutik Jain
Modified Oct 22, 2025 02:36 GMT
MLB: Playoffs-Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Imagn
Freddie Freeman reflects on emotional ties to Toronto ahead of World Series - Source: Imagn

It will be an emotional moment for LA Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman when he takes the field against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Center on Friday for World Series Game 1. Freddie's parents are from Canada. Fred Freeman is from Windsor, and his late mother, Rosemary Freeman (née McDonald), was from Peterborough.

Ad

Ahead of Friday's Game 1, Freeman reflected on emotional ties with Canada. He said whenever he's in the country, he feels closer to his mother, who died from melanoma (a form of skin cancer) when Freddie was only about ten years old.

"You know, every time I go there, you just have this feeling inside -- you feel a little bit closer to my mom," Freeman said. "So I'm looking forward to it; I'm excited. Every time I go there, I always get this little envelope in my locker, and it's pictures that a third cousin has found in their garage and brought to me.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I love going back to Toronto -- it's a special place for my family and me. And every time I go back there, I feel a little bit closer to my mom. So I'm looking forward to getting there."
Ad

Freddie Freeman and the Dodgers reached the World Series after sweeping the Cincinnati Reds in the wild card series, defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in four NLDS games and sweeping the Milwaukee Brewers for the AL pennant. They'll face the Blue Jays, who went the distance with the Seattle Mariners in the ALCS before coming out on top in Game 7.

Freddie Freeman does several things to feel close to his mother

To this day, Freddie Freeman finds ways to feel close to his mother, whom he lost at a very early age. To pay tribute to his mom, the first baseman once revealed that he wears long sleeves under his jersey. He also keeps a locket (a cross-shaped pendant) with a few strands of her hair.

Ad

Moreover, Freeman's decision to represent Canada on the international stage is a way for the first baseman to honor his mother's Canadian roots.

Freeman once said that his mother did everything she could to make sure he played baseball. He called her his "rock."

“My mom was my rock,” he said in 2015 to Shared Grief. “[She did] everything she could do to make sure I was doing what I loved and what I loved was baseball ... It was definitely a very tough, hard time. I didn’t know any kids that lost another parent, so I just focused on baseball. All I did was baseball and I did it as much as I possibly could so I could focus on trying to hit a round ball with a round bat instead of my mother.”

While Freeman will take the plate against the Toronto fanbase but his love for the country is already seen through his gestures over the years.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications