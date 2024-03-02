"Feeling like I've got some superpowers back" - Yankees' Anthony Rizzo feels rejuvenated after strong spring training showing

The New York Yankees have become a more formidable team for the 2024 season with the return of Anthony Rizzo, their star player.

In yesterday’s Grapefruit League game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Rizzo hit two home runs, including a grand slam, and drove in five RBIs.

According to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, Rizzo feels like he's returning to form after his stellar show at the George M. Steinbrenner Field.

“Not that I’m a superhero, but I feel like I’ve got some superpowers back,” Rizzo said (via MLB.com). “I can see the ball the right way again and feel like I can do damage.”

Rizzo also shared his thoughts on teammate Juan Soto during the Friday interview.

“He’s very, very professional,” Rizzo said, per Hoch. “He comes in, he has a great routine in the cage. He’s vocal with us; he talks, he’s easy to talk to, easy to pick his brain. Hopefully it’s on us to make him feel as comfortable as he can before Spring Training ends.”

“I know who’s hitting in front of me. It’s my job to make sure they’re getting the pitches. You can be patient, you can be aggressive. It’s really a cat-and-mouse game.”

Rizzo missed the later months of the game in 2023 due to post-concussion symptoms. In the last season, he played only 99 games, recording 41 RBIs and 12 home runs with a batting average of .244

Anthony Rizzo could help the Yankees end their World Series drought in 2024

Anthony Rizzo has yet to end the whole season in full health. He has already been named All-Star three times and won Gloden Glove four times. However, the 34-year-old first baseman has not achieved a personal title with the Yankees.

Yankee fans are hopeful that Rizzo can help end the team's decade-long World Series drought, as he did for the Chicago Cubs in 2016. With Rizzo on board, the Yankees' manager Aaron Boone is also optimistic about their chances this year.

“It’s just a lot of those long, heavy at-bats,” Boone said via Bryan Hoch on MLB.com.

“You’re seeing it from DJ; he’s typically been 3-2. Juan, you feel like he’s going to kill the ball every time. I feel like Judge is getting good swings off, real calm to the ball, seeing it well. Look, it’s Spring Training, but for Rizz coming back from what he dealt with, to get some early results is nice,” he added.

While the fans remain excited for Rizzo’s next game, the Yankees will focus on adding another spring training victory against the Baltimore Orioles today.

