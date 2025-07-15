"Feels like watching a video game" - MLB fans furious over ESPN’s "worst" Home Run Derby telecast

ESPN is broadcasting this year's 2025 MLB Home Run Derby, and it seems there are a lot of mistakes, leaving fans disappointed. In what was supposed to be a celebration of baseball’s most electrifying sluggers, fans had to settle poor viewing experience.

Ad

Just minutes into the Home Run Derby contest, one fan started a discussion on Reddit, calling out ESPN's poor production, calling it “the worst Home Run Derby EVER.”

"This is the worst Home Run Derby EVER," the fan wrote. "I feel like I’m watching a video game. Can’t even see where half the balls land. Who’s brilliant idea was this?"

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Fans were particularly annoyed by ESPN’s decision to favor batter-focused close-ups and rapid multi-angle transitions over capturing where the ball is going.

“I just wish they’d use the typical camera shot from behind home plate for the outfield shots,” wrote one fan. “So frigging disorienting.”

"ESPN is in its death throes now. They’re gonna go join MTV in cable zombie land just showing 10hrs of Ridiculousness reruns," one fan posted.

Ad

Another fan summed it up humorously, saying:

“5-year-old me still loves this. 37-year-old me is more critical of the shit camera angles disorienting me in a park I’ve seen on TV many times.”

The network’s broadcast team also came under fire, with one fan stating bluntly:

“ESPN needs to get as far away from baseball as possible. Everything they do is horrendous.”

Ad

"I think left and right have come together on this issue. ESPN f**king su**s," another added.

Interestingly, one viewer pointed out that ESPN2’s Statcast alternative broadcast was more palatable.

“The Statcast presentation on ESPN 2 is better in my opinion. Can actually see where the ball is going,” one fan said.

Who won the 2025 MLB Home Run Derby?

While it may not have been a cool watching experience, but MLB received its first catcher in game history winning the MLB Home Run Derby.

Ad

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh clinched the 2025 MLB Home Run Derby title at Truist Park in Atlanta on Monday. He triumphed over Tampa Bay Rays slugger Junior Caminero 18-15 in the final round.

In the first round, Raleigh defeated Athletics' Brent Rooker by a whisker and advanced to the semis. Then, he powered past Oneil Cruz, 19-13.

Finally, the AL MVP contender this season won against Caminero to become the first catcher and first switch-hitter ever to capture the Derby crown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More