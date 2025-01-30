"Feels nice having reincarnation of Babe Ruth on our team" - Dodgers fans react as GM confirms Shohei Ohtani can join pitching rotation without rehab

The Los Angeles Dodgers have added several new faces to the pitching staff in the offseason after a World Series win in 2024. However, the slated return of Shohei Ohtani to the mound next season has excited Dodgers fans more than anything else.

Following Shohei Ohtani's record-setting $700 million deal with the Dodgers last season, the Japanese two-way star played as a designated hitter due to pitching restrictions in his first season with the NL West team. He was recovering from elbow surgery last season and is expected to make a full recovery by the time next season starts.

Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes said Ohtani won't be assigned rehab assignments even though players returning from major injury layoffs go through rehab assignments to get back in their rhythm.

"He can't just go out on a rehab assignment," Gomes said on the New York Post's "The Show" podcast. "We would lose our DH."

Dodgers fans were buzzing after Dodgers GM's comments on Ohtani's potential return to pitching this year.

"It feels nice having the reincarnation of Babe Ruth on our team," wrote a fan.

"Ohtani is the best baseball player born since Babe Ruth. I love he is both an ace pitcher and a powerhouse slugger," wrote another fan.

"Well logistically if he went on a rehab assignment we would miss having his bat in the lineup. Better for him to just do sim games against batters I assume," a fan agreed with Gomes' sentiments.

The fans continued with their reactions.

"Imagine going to a AAA game in Oklahoma City and seeing Shohei Ohtani," joked a fan.

"He can get his work in pitching simulated games against his teammates," wrote another fan.

"I mean they won't exactly want to drop a 50 hr mvp bat for a week just so he can throw to some triple A guys lol," a fan wrote.

Dodgers decided against Shohei Ohtani's pitching return during the postseason last year

Reports of Shohei Ohtani's pitching return circulated ahead of the postseason last year. However, the Dodgers decided against rushing back the Japanese phenom in the first postseason of his MLB career.

"Last year it was challenging because as he was about to get into a deeper part of the pitching progression, we were going into the playoffs," Gomes said. "Is it really worth ramping up to live BPs as you're taking your first playoff at bats? We can't risk losing this guy from our lineup."

Shohei Ohtani is expected to be eased back into his pitching duties with the Dodgers reportedly going with a six-man rotation to manage the workload on the arms next season.

