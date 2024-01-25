Fenway Park gears up for 2024 with Red Sox Opening Day tickets starting at just $5

Boston Red Sox have been quiet compared to teams like Dodgers and Yankees in the offseason. It has not been something that many fans expected following the club’s poor form in the last two seasons. Fans are hoping to see some change in form as the new season arrives.

According to Vividseats, the opening day ticket at Fenway Park starts at just $5 and has an average price of $94. The Red Sox will start their MLB 2024 season against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. On April 9, they will face the Baltimore Orioles for their home opener at Fenway Park.

In the last season, the average price of tickets at Fenway Park was $62.94, which was $1.23 more than the average ticket price of the 2022 season, per Statista. It was also their best average ticket price since 2006.

Red Sox president assures a turnaround in the upcoming season

On the Winter Weekend’s opening night, Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy said they “need to be better” compared to the past seasons. The CEO also emphasized that the team would turn around in the upcoming season.

“It’s on us, it’s on me, we need to be better,” said Kennedy (via MLB.com). “You have my word we will do everything in our power to do so, starting in 2024. It's a process that started back in 2019 and 2020. It continues, and we recognize the results have been completely and totally unacceptable. And that's on us. We're the leaders of this organization. There's no sugarcoating it. We have to be better.”

They have added pitcher Lucas Giolito and outfielder Tyler O’Neill this offseason. However, they traded Chris Sale to the Braves in a move that saw Vaughn Grissom shift to their side.

