Fernando Cruz makes feelings known with tearful message to late mom after Yankees debut

The New York Yankees are not only one of the most popular and iconic teams in baseball, but in the sporting world as a whole. From the pin stripes on the jerseys to the NY logo that has transcended the sports itself and entered the world of fashion and entertainment, the Bronx Bombers have become an instituition.

Given their success and popularity, it is not surprise to hear that the New York Yankees are a common pick for MLB players when asked about their favorite teams growing up. This was the case for veteran reliever Fernando Cruz, who grew up in Bayamon, Puerto Rico.

In an interview with The New York Yankees Official Podcast, the 35-year-old pitcher spoke about what it means to pitch for the historic baseball club, while also sharing a heartfelt message for his late mother, who passed away in 2021.

"Every day I wake up and ask the question. What would my mom say? What would be her reactions right now? Me playing for the New York Yankees. I made my mom buy every hat of the New York Yankee hat possible, I would have like 45 hats, jerseys... My room was a Yankees forever, everything was Yankee," Cruz explained.

After originally being selected by the Kansas City Royals in the 6th round of the 2007 MLB Draft, Cruz spent over a decade playing in the minors, as well as in various international leagues, including Mexico. After making his MLB debut in 2022 with the Cincinnati Reds, Cruz found himself playing for his favorite team since he was a child, living out his dream.

"What would I say to her? Mama I'm here, I'm playing for the pinstripes, what I have been dreaming of my whole life. I'm fighting to help my team, my Yankees win," Cruz continued.

Fernando Cruz has been a key part of the Yankees' bullpen this season

New York are one of the best teams in the American League, however the team still has a few questions that need to be answered about their roster. Despite several notable moves this offseason, the Yanks have a few players who have struggled out of the gates, including one of the best closers in the game, Devin Williams.

Williams has not yet found his stride yet with his new club, however, thanks to players such as Fernando Cruz, manager Aaron Boone has had plenty of options out of the bullpen. So far this season, Cruz has been excellent, posting a 2.08 ERA with a pair of saves and 21 strikeouts over 13.0 innings of work.

If Devin Williams continues to struggle, Boone may continue to rely on the likes of Fernando Cruz, Luke Weaver, and Mark Leiter Jr. out of the bullpen. It is impossible to not cheer for a player like Cruz, who is not only pitching for the team he has loved his entire life but also spent so many years grinding for this opportunity.

