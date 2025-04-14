Fernando Tatis Jr. delivers 1-word gratitude following Padres’ red-hot opening stretch

Padres superstar OF, Fernando Tatis Jr., has kicked off the 2025 MLB campaign on a high note. He has a .365 batting average, with four home runs, nine RBIs, and 1.049 OPS in 14 games so far this season. San Diego has quickly jumped to a 13-3 record this season, comfortably sitting atop a heavily contested NL West division.
On Sunday, Tatis shared a post on social media, voicing gratitude towards his phenomenal start with the Padres in 2025. He shared multiple highlights from the triumphant first few weeks of the new season, with a caption that read:
"Amén ❤️🔥 "
Fernando Tatis Jr.'s mother, Maria, was quick to notice her son's post and dropped her heartfelt comment on it. She has been the biggest supporter of his endeavors on and off the field.
Her comment on the post read:
"My little boy 💕God continue to bless the work of your hands and above all fulfill his purpose with you in all areas of your life. I love you😘😘😘 "
San Diego started the 2025 MLB season with two back-to-back series sweeps against the Braves and the Guardians. They registered their first series loss against the Cubs, but since then quickly bounced back to win a series against the Athletics and then emphatically swept the Rockies.
Padres OF, Fernando Tatis Jr. shared a post highlighting his focus for the game
Fernando Tatis Jr. has been impressive in both departments of the game. As good as his batting has been at the plate, Tatis has been equally vibrant in the outfield, producing stellar defensive plays in the past few weeks.
On April 2, Tatis shared a social media post, highlighting his focus and positive outlook for the 2025 MLB season.
Take a look at the post here, captioned as:
"Narrow Path. Focused Mind."
The Padres will continue their six-game homestand in a three-game series against the Cubs at Petco Park. They will be eyeing redemption against the Cubs, who have been the sole team to defeat San Diego in a series this season.
After the homestand ends on Wednesday, they will hit the road to play two three-game series against the Astros at Daikin Park and then the Tigers at Comerica Park.