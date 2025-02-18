Fernando Tatis Jr. discloses expectations for Jackson Merrill after his dazzling rookie season with Padres

San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. opened up about center fielder Jackson Merrill entering his second year with the team. Merrill is coming off a fantastic rookie season, having made his debut in March against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Seoul Series.

The Padres selected him in the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft with the 27th overall pick in the first round. On Monday, following their spring training session, Fernando Tatis Jr. was asked about his expectations for Merrill's second year with the team.

“It's going to be really good,” Tatis said (starting at 3:08). “I'm just going to sit down front line and enjoy it as the guys are going to do it. I'm really looking forward to what he's going to do this year. The sky is the limit with that guy and I'm going to be playing right next to him so it's going to be really fun times.”

Jackson Merrill played 156 games with the Padres last season, posting a .292 batting average, 24 homers, 90 RBIs, and 29 walks. He won the Silver Slugger Award, became an All-Star, and finished second in NL Rookie of the Year voting to Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes.

Merrill's emergence helped make up for Fernando Tatis Jr.'s extended absence due to a stress reaction in his quad. Tatis finished the season with 21 home runs and 49 RBIs in just 102 games.

Jackson Merrill could get extension similar to Fernando Tatis Jr, per MLB insider

According to MLB insider Mark Feinsand, Jackson Merrill could receive a long-term extension from the Padres, similar to the deal given to Fernando Tatis Jr., if he performs well in his second year with the team.

“Merrill’s debut season was spectacular, and if he follows up with another strong year, his price tag will only go up. The Padres could look to buy out his arb years in addition to some free-agent years, though it’s going to cost them,” Feinsand wrote.

After a solid second year with the Padres, Fernando Tatis Jr. inked a 14-year, $340 million contract extension with the team.

Merrill is set to earn $800,000 in 2025 per Spotrac and will be arbitration-eligible at the end of the 2026 season.

