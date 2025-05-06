Fernando Tatis Jr. drops 2-word reaction after comeback win over Yankees in rain

Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres won the series opener against the New York Yankees on Monday. The NL West team came from behind to take the game 4-3.

Ad

The Padres trailed 3-0 in the rain-affected game at Yankee Stadium after seven innings. However, a four-run rally from the Padres in the seventh inning compounded the Yankees' bullpen woes this season.

Fernando Tatis Jr. reacted to the Padres' comeback win in a social media post. The All-Star outfielder dropped two words in his Instagram story with a picture of himself soaked in rain during the game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Blessings raining," Tatis Jr. captioned his Instagram story.

Ad

Trending

(Image source - Instagram)

Incidentally, the Padres scored four runs after Fernando Tatis Jr. was ejected from the game following an exchange with the plate umpire Adrian Johnson in the eighth inning.

Ad

Padres manager Mike Shildt, who was barking at the plate umpire even before Tatis' ejection, confronted the MLB umpire for a heated exchange, leading to his ejection.

Fernado Tatis Jr. reflects on his ejection against Yankees in series opener

Fernando Tatis Jr. was tossed from the game after he was unhappy with the plate umpire's strike calls. However, the superstar slugger said he forgot what he told the umpire.

Ad

“I forgot,” Tatis said. “...I’m just happy I got the boys hyped.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Following the win, Tatis talked about the team's mentality and how Mike Shildt embodied their fighting spirit as the Padres manager stood up for his player.

"You can see what kind of team we are, man," Tatis said, per Cassavell. "Everyone has each other's back over here."

Padres first baseman Luis Arraez, who drove in a run for the team in the eighth inning, also gave a shoutout to the veteran Padres manager after his ejection on Monday.

Ad

"I love Mike Shildt," said Luis Arraez. "He supports his players. When I saw that thing, I said: 'We'll come back.'"

It was the sixth consecutive win for San Diego on Monday and Fernando Tatis Jr.'s first career ejection has the Padres amped for the crucial second game of the series on Tuesday night in Bronx.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More