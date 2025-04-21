  • home icon
  • Fernando Tatis Jr. faces fan backlash over leadoff hype

Fernando Tatis Jr. faces fan backlash over leadoff hype

By Nishant Borooah
Modified Apr 21, 2025 11:20 GMT
Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres looks on from the dugout during a game against the Chicago Cubs at Petco Park
Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres looks on from the dugout during a game against the Chicago Cubs at Petco Park (Source: Getty)

After his electric start to the MLB season, many fans and analysts have hailed Fernando Tatis Jr. as the best leadoff hitter in the game, crediting him with San Diego Padres' early season run. While he has no doubt been the biggest contributor to the San Diego offence, some fans strongly disagreed with claims about him being the best leadoff hitter in the MLB.

Since making his MLB debut with the San Diego Padres in 2019, Fernando Tatis Jr. has established himself as one of their best offensive players. While he has had stints as a leadoff hitter, that position was mostly filled by designated hitter Luis Arraez. This season, manager Mike Schildt has gone with Tatis Jr. in the leadoff spot and it has paid off very well for San Diego.

Tatis Jr.'s recent form a sparked an online debate on whether he is the best leadoff in the game. While Padres fans may agree, a vast majority of others have shared their reaction and rubbished the claim:

"Sorry, he's not even the best leadoff hitter in his own division," wrote one fan on Twitter.
"Pretty sure the NL MVP and MVP runner up are both leadoff hitters. So...no," added another.
Most MLB fans agree that there several other players who are ahead of Fernando Tatis Jr., naming Shohei Ohtani and Francisco Lindor as the biggest examples:

"He’s not even 3rd best in the National League. This is a terrible take. Ohtani, Lindor, and Acuna Jr. are better options," wrote @LA_Brandon_Rod on X.
"How many MVPs does he have hitting leadoff?" asked @SanPedroAce.
"The conversation starts when he goes 50/50," added @luckycadaver.

Despite the backlash, it is fair to have Fernando Tatis Jr. in the conversation for a MVP-calibre season this year. The outfielder is currently hitting a .358 average with eight home runs and 16 RBIs this season.

Fernando Tatis Jr. blasts 8th homer of the season to lead the Padres to victory over the Astros

After the strong start to the MLB season, the San Diego Padres had a less than ideal series against the Houston Astros this weekend. After losing the first two games of the series, they managed a narrow win the third thanks to Fernando Tatis Jr.'s heroics from the plate.

After scoring on a error in the first innings, the Dominican blasted a go-ahead home run in the seventh to secure the victory. It was his eighth home run of the season which puts him on top of the NL leaderboards.

About the author
Nishant Borooah

Nishant Borooah

Nishant Borooah is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2023 and has a degree in Media Studies and Journalism.

Nishant is currently pursuing a diploma in Sports Marketing, and his interest in baseball was piqued early on by his father, who fell in love with baseball as a student in the US. His father used to regale him with stories about America's favorite pastime and they have left an impression on him.

Currently residing in Toronto, Nishant is a Blue Jays fan. revering Ichiro Suzuki growing up, Nishant remains in awe of the Japanese legend's longevity and sheer passion for the game. Suzuki's return to the Seattle Mariners in 2018 remains one of Nishant's favorite MLB moments.

One of Nishant's strengths is that he always covers the technical side of the story, and he is also particular about historical context to ensure articles are informative and easy to follow.

Besides being a writer, Nishant is also a soccer coach who has worked with several clubs in India like Shillong Lajong FC and RoundGlass Punjab FC.

