Fernando Tatis Jr. Fantasy Outlook: When should you draft Padres superstar in 2024 fantasy baseball?

Fernando Tatis Jr. might have a case as the most talented player in the MLB, however, he has encountered a number of obstacles. The ultra-talented 25-year-old has been elite in nearly every statistical category however injuries and a lengthy suspension have kept him from putting together a full season.

"Fernando Tatis Jr. turns Petco Park into an electric factory" - @HSK_Era7

That being said when he is healthy and on the field, Fernando Tatis Jr. is one of the most impactful players in the MLB. The San Diego Padres shortstop-turned-outfielder has been an elite source of home runs, hits, and stolen bases, which makes him one of the most intriguing players every season. What heights could Tatis Jr. hit if he can stay on the field for a full season?

This also makes Tatis Jr. one of the most intriguing players when it comes to the 2024 fantasy baseball season. Last season, All-Star saw his fantasy draft position drop as he opened the year suspended. But now, Fernando Tatis Jr. is healthy and should be good to go from the beginning of the season. So, how high could Tatis Jr. be selected in 2024 fantasy drafts?

Fernando Tatis Jr. could find himself selected at the end of the first round of 2024 fantasy baseball drafts

Talent-wise, Tatis Jr. could be one the best players in the MLB, especially when it comes to fantasy baseball. The superstar is a true contributor across the board as he has been an elite source of home runs, batting average, runs, and stolen bases.

While he may not be able to hit the heights that Ronald Acuna Jr. did in 2023 when he hit 41 home runs and 73 stolen bases, he could be the next best thing. In 2021, Tatis Jr. enjoyed the best season of his young career, racking up 42 home runs and 29 stolen bases in 130 games. If he can return that form and play close to 162 games, he could finish as one of the top players in fantasy baseball.

"I am very excited to see what Fernando Tatis Jr does in 2024" - @PadresWes

That being said, there are a number of question marks surrounding Tatis Jr. While talented, the San Diego Padres superstar has never played more than 141 games, so there are injury concerns. He also received an 80-game suspension in 2022, so some managers may question his true ceiling in the MLB.

However, Fernando Tatis Jr. has the potential to finish the year as a top-five fantasy baseball player in 2024. Fantasy managers should be more than happy to draft Taits Jr. in the first round, but it will not come without risk.

