Fernando Tatis Jr. recently opened up about the San Diego Padres' struggles during the MLB season while also talking about the seven-game steak that they are on right now.

The Padres defeated the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday to complete the sweep and recording the longest winning streak they've achieved this season.

Tatis Jr. admits that it's all coming together for them now and that they have only themselves to blame for taking this long.

The player was originally signed by the Chicago White Sox as an international free agent in 2015 but was traded to the Padres in less than a year. He went on to make his major league debut in 2019 and has grown into one of their finest players. He has won two Silver Slugger awards and finished the 2021 season with the most home runs in the NL.

After missing the 2022 season due to a surgery, Tatis Jr. made a slow start in 2023. Unfortunately, the rest of the team underperformed over the course of the season as well.

Now, with only nine games left in their schedule, even winning out is unlikely to get them a Wild Card spot. They have failed to meet expectations all year and their winning streak looks like it has come too late to save their season.

"All of the pieces are just adding up" said Tatis Jr.

Fernando Tatis Jr. gives his take on the poor season for the San Diego Padres

At the start of the 2023 MLB season, the San Diego Padres had one of the most talented squads in the country, resulting in high expectations from their fans. Fernando Tatis Jr. says that the reason why they failed to hit top gear earlier in the year was that the pressure got to them.

Speaking to the media after completing a sweep of the Colorado Rockies, he said:

“All the expectations and knowing the group that we were. All the good players and the hype. People were excited. Coming in as a group together, I feel like we put a little bit of pressure on ourselves... I feel like we learned our lesson.”

