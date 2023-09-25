Fernando Tatis Jr. made the case for his Gold Glove award in right field stronger with a sensational home run robbery during the San Diego Padres' 12-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.

Fernando Tatis Jr. claimed a leaping catch in right field just ahead of the wall at Petco Park to get Michael Siani of the Cardinals out. This was his first real opportunity at stopping a definite home run since he transitioned into an outfielder at the start of the season.

Siani struck a pitch by Padres starter Michael Wacha towards the right field. The ball seemed to be going into the front seats of the stands before Tatis made the interception. The height of the wall at Petco Park is well above eight feet but even then the 24-year-old made it look easy.

In a brief minisecond, he managed to assess where he was positioned in front of the wall. Tatis then struck out his hand and grabbed the ball before relaying it back almost as soon as he caught it to stop a sacrifice fly. He then stopped near the warning tracks to soak in the moment.

The Padres fans and teammates were in awe as they applauded his efforts. Even some of the Cardinals players were left shocked after his catch.

“It felt amazing” Tatis said speaking about the leap. “I felt like a superhero or something like that.”

Fernando Tatis Jr. heading towards a Gold Glove at RF

Fernando Tatis Jr. has been a revelation at right field. His biggest strengths have been his wide range and rocket arm. He is leading all outfielders with nine outs above average.

“It was a new challenge, since the beginning of the year, moving out there,” Tatis said. “I embraced it. I feel like everybody has seen the results, and I’m very happy with it.”