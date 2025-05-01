  • home icon
  Fernando Tatis Jr. names the "spark" in Padres lineup, and it's not Manny Machado or Jackson Merrill 

By Nishant Borooah
Modified May 01, 2025 11:46 GMT
Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres looks on during the second inning against the Atlanta Braves at Petco Park (Source: Getty)
The San Diego Padres broke their losing streak by winning their double-header against the San Francisco Giants and Fernando Tatis Jr. has credited Luis Arraez for being the "spark" in their lineup.

The first baseman was placed on the IL for a week after suffering a concussion and returned for their series against the Giants this week. The Padres looked more like a winning team this week and Tatis Jr. believes that Arraez's return to the lineup has been a huge factor.

Tatis led the Padres to one of the best starts to the MLB season they have ever recorded in franchise history. However, after several injuries to key players like Jackson Merrill, Jason Heyward and Luis Arraez, they fell into a slump over the past week. After losing three consecutive series over the past couple of weeks, they finally returned to winning ways with Arraez and Heyward back in the lineup.

Speaking to reporters after their win over the Giants, Tatis Jr. outlined Luis Arraez's importance to the team, saying via MartyTimeTV:

(from 1:35 mark onwards)

"He's definitely a spark in this lineup," Tatis said.
"He's a huge piece and when he's not there you can definitely feel it and when he's out there you can definitely see the difference. So, happy he's back rolling with us," he added.

While Fernando Tatis Jr. has undoubtedly been the standout performer for the Padres, Luiz Arraez has played a vital supporting role slotting in at second spot in the lineup. Aside from the outfielder's numbers, Arraez brings an infectious winning energy into the clubhouse, which plays a huge role throughout an MLB season.

Fernando Tatis Jr. opens up on tough competition in NL West over the summer

Despite their strong start to the MLB season, the San Diego Padres are currently second in the NL West table, two wins behind the Los Angeles Dodgers. Speaking on the tough competition in their division, Fernando Tatis Jr. gave his take on the games ahead via Braden Surprenant:

"It's going to be rough. We have really good teams out there. They came out the gate hot, just like us. And they have really good baseball, good pitching, defence. So, the best baseball teams play on this side."

The NL West is considered by many as the toughest division in the MLB right now, with the likes of San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks also competing for a playoff spot. The summer ahead offers huge clashes in division, which will ultimately decide what the postseason looks like.

Edited by Veer Badani
