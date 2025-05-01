Fernando Tatis Jr. names the "spark" in Padres lineup, and it's not Manny Machado or Jackson Merrill 

The San Diego Padres broke their losing streak by winning their double-header against the San Francisco Giants and Fernando Tatis Jr. has credited Luis Arraez for being the "spark" in their lineup.

Ad

The first baseman was placed on the IL for a week after suffering a concussion and returned for their series against the Giants this week. The Padres looked more like a winning team this week and Tatis Jr. believes that Arraez's return to the lineup has been a huge factor.

Tatis led the Padres to one of the best starts to the MLB season they have ever recorded in franchise history. However, after several injuries to key players like Jackson Merrill, Jason Heyward and Luis Arraez, they fell into a slump over the past week. After losing three consecutive series over the past couple of weeks, they finally returned to winning ways with Arraez and Heyward back in the lineup.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Speaking to reporters after their win over the Giants, Tatis Jr. outlined Luis Arraez's importance to the team, saying via MartyTimeTV:

(from 1:35 mark onwards)

Ad

"He's definitely a spark in this lineup," Tatis said.

"He's a huge piece and when he's not there you can definitely feel it and when he's out there you can definitely see the difference. So, happy he's back rolling with us," he added.

While Fernando Tatis Jr. has undoubtedly been the standout performer for the Padres, Luiz Arraez has played a vital supporting role slotting in at second spot in the lineup. Aside from the outfielder's numbers, Arraez brings an infectious winning energy into the clubhouse, which plays a huge role throughout an MLB season.

Ad

Fernando Tatis Jr. opens up on tough competition in NL West over the summer

Despite their strong start to the MLB season, the San Diego Padres are currently second in the NL West table, two wins behind the Los Angeles Dodgers. Speaking on the tough competition in their division, Fernando Tatis Jr. gave his take on the games ahead via Braden Surprenant:

Ad

"It's going to be rough. We have really good teams out there. They came out the gate hot, just like us. And they have really good baseball, good pitching, defence. So, the best baseball teams play on this side."

Expand Tweet

The NL West is considered by many as the toughest division in the MLB right now, with the likes of San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks also competing for a playoff spot. The summer ahead offers huge clashes in division, which will ultimately decide what the postseason looks like.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nishant Borooah Nishant Borooah is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2023 and has a degree in Media Studies and Journalism.



Nishant is currently pursuing a diploma in Sports Marketing, and his interest in baseball was piqued early on by his father, who fell in love with baseball as a student in the US. His father used to regale him with stories about America's favorite pastime and they have left an impression on him.



Currently residing in Toronto, Nishant is a Blue Jays fan. revering Ichiro Suzuki growing up, Nishant remains in awe of the Japanese legend's longevity and sheer passion for the game. Suzuki's return to the Seattle Mariners in 2018 remains one of Nishant's favorite MLB moments.



One of Nishant's strengths is that he always covers the technical side of the story, and he is also particular about historical context to ensure articles are informative and easy to follow.



Besides being a writer, Nishant is also a soccer coach who has worked with several clubs in India like Shillong Lajong FC and RoundGlass Punjab FC. Know More