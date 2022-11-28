Fernando Tatis Jr. Net Worth: How wealthy is the suspended Padres superstar?

Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres has become one of baseball's most controversial players, despite his young age.

A Dominican prodigy, Tatis Jr. burst into the league with the Padres in 2019, hitting 22 home runs and 53 RBIs. Combined with his hitting ability, his obvious passion for the game captivated fans. He finished third in Rookie of the Year Award voting that season.

Danny @TatisMVPszn All of Fernando Tatis Jr’s 81 Career Home Runs (Just the swing) All of Fernando Tatis Jr’s 81 Career Home Runs (Just the swing) https://t.co/PANz4AZkXR

"All of Fernando Tatis Jr’s 81 Career Home Runs (Just the swing)" - @ Danny

He followed up on his success in 2020, winning a Silver Slugger Award. In 2021, he showed that he is truly at an elite level, hitting a National League-best 42 home runs. 2021 held another Silver Slugger Award for the young man as well as his first All-Star appearance.

The management of the Padres caught on that Tatis Jr. could well be a generational talent. In 2020, they signed him to a mammoth 14-year deal that would see him make $340 million between 2021 and 2034. At the young age of 21, Tatis Jr. was a multi-millionaire.

However, misfortune would soon scandalize the young slugger. In 2021, MLB found Fernando Tatis Jr. to be using controlled substances to enhance his performance. He was banned from the MLB for 80 games and will not be eligible to return until April of 2023.

In addition to his lucrative contract, Tatis Jr. also secured a number of endorsement deals. The biggest of which was Adidas, who lavished Tatis Jr. with his own signature shoe. Other big deals for the young man included Gatorade and the MLB The Show video game. The terms of these deals were unknown.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Dodger fans threw an inflatable PED onto the field to troll the Padres about Fernando Tatis Jr. Dodger fans threw an inflatable PED onto the field to troll the Padres about Fernando Tatis Jr. https://t.co/fM7PqvJleT

"Dodger fans threw an inflatable PED onto the field to troll the Padres about Fernando Tatis Jr." - @ Jomboy Media

However, after the PED use scandal broke, all of his former business conduits dropped him, removing all mention and use of his image from their respective websites.

At such a young age, Fernando Tatis Jr. is already in a very secure financial position. With all the endorsements and contracts, we can estimate his net worth to be around $10 million.

Fernando Tatis Jr. looks to re-emerge with guns blazing in 2023

With or without PEDs, we can surmise that Tatis Jr. is a tremendously skilled player. He holds to this day that his skills were not being bolstered by PED use, but that the compounds were present in the medication he was taking. Either way, Tatis will look to prove himself in a big way in 2023.

Poll : 0 votes