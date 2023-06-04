Fernando Tatis Jr. feels the San Diego Padres are being 'punished' by baseball gods. The Padres have had a tough run lately, slumping to a 27-31 record and are fourth in the National League West.

The Padres had a lot of hopes at the start of the season after their NLDS finish last year. With the third highest payroll, they were supposed to challenge their divisional rivals, Dodgers, at the top of the NL West. However, they have hardly been three games above the .500 PCT way off the NL Wild Card pace.

Fernando Tatis said that the baseball gods aren't on the Padres' side, as even after giving their best, they have been unable to produce wins.

“I don’t know if the baseball gods are punishing us right now, but damn we're just gonna keep pushin and keep working hard," Tatis said.

The Padres' lack of form can be attributed to various factors. Runs have been tough to come by as well, as rotation problems have plagued the team.

It has been quite surprising that with the likes of Tatis along with Xander Bogaerts, Manny Machado and Juan Soto have been underperforming at the plate. Even on the mound, Yu Darvish, Joe Musgrove and Blake Snell have a combined ERA of 4.59 before Saturday's game.

Fernando Tatis Jr. homers twice against Chicago Cubs

Fernando Tatis Jr. struck two mega dingers to left center field to cap off a solid 6-0 blowout win against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday. The 24-year-old hit a solo blast in the third and followed up with a three run home run in the eighth to hit his 11th of the season.

This was Tatis' tenth multi homer game of the season. He's leading the HR charts for the Padres, having played at least 19 games less than any other player. The win comes at a much needed time for San Diego who will now look to consolidate their position in the standings.

