Fernando Tatis Jr. pays homage to his father's '99 grand slam magic with custom-designed Jordan cleats

During a series against the Cardinals, Fernando Tatis Jr. wore a custom-designed pair of cleats in memory of his father's '99 grand slam magic.

Tatis wore cleats with a picture of his father, who hit two grand slams in one inning during his time with the Cardinals back in 1999 against Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Chan Ho Park

It was the first time an MLB player had ever done it. Although Padres' Tatis was starting in right field against his father's former team on Tuesday night, he gave this heartfelt homage as his father, Tatis Sr., made an extraordinary accomplishment.

With an exciting first three seasons in the league and global attention as a Rookie of the Year and MVP candidate, Tatis has been carving his path in the Padres' annals. This year, he has slowed down, with career-low slashes of .263/.327/.458 and an OPS of .784.

Fernando Tatis Jr.'s MLB statistics

In MLB, Tatis Jr. primarily plays shortstop and right field for the San Diego Padres.

Tatis Jr. made his MLB debut in 2019 and won the Silver Slugger Award. He was also selected as an All-Star in 2021. Due to an injury and a PED suspension, he missed the 2022 season. He was given an 80-game suspension on August 12, 2022, after testing positive for the anabolic steroid Clostebol.

He claimed that he failed to check his antifungal prescription for steroids and that this was the cause of the problem. He was barred from the first 20 games of the 2023 season due to a failed drug test. Tatis got 17 hits and 15 RBIs in 33 at-bats for the Padres' Triple-A club El Paso Chihuahuas in 2023, including a game with three home runs and eight RBIs on April 13, 2023.