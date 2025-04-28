  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Fernando Tatis Jr. predicted by ex-Diamondbacks All-Star to mirror Bobby Witt Jr.'s feat from the last 2 seasons

Fernando Tatis Jr. predicted by ex-Diamondbacks All-Star to mirror Bobby Witt Jr.'s feat from the last 2 seasons

By Nishant Borooah
Modified Apr 28, 2025 11:20 GMT
Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres looks on from the dugout during a game against the Chicago Cubs at Petco Park (Source: Getty)
Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres looks on from the dugout during a game against the Chicago Cubs at Petco Park (Source: Getty)

Fernando Tatis Jr. has made a MVP-calibre start to the MLB season and one former Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star has backed him to replicate Bobby Witt Jr.'s 30-30 season last year. The San Diego Padres star remains the only consistent peformer in a team which has been plagued with injuries and are facing tough times. While Tatis Jr. has never recorded a 30-30 season in the MLB career, he is currently on track to achieve it and mirror Witt Jr.'s achievement.

Ad

Bobby Witt Jr. is only in his fourth season in the major leagues and has already established himself as a star. Having gone 30-30 in consecutive seasons over the past two, he is one of the most exciting young talents in the game.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is a couple of years older than Witt Jr. but has followed a similar career trajectory. Having already finished as the NL home runs leader once, the Dominican has the tools to be a gebuine contender for the NL MVP and also record his first 30-30 season.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Former Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Chris Young certainly believes Tatis Jr. can reach the landmark, saying (via MLB Network):

Ad
"I think we're about to see a 40-40 season."

While Fernando Tatis Jr. and the Padres started the season on a unbeaten streak, their have struggled recently with several injuries piling up. However, the slugger remains a standout performer in the NL with a .346 average, eight home runs and 18 RBIs and seven stolen bases. If he continues this form for the rest of the season, he could achieve his first 40-40 season in the MLB.

Ad

MLB analyst breaks down Fernando Tatis Jr.'s simplified swing in 2025

While Fernando Tatis Jr. continues to grab headlines carrying the San Diego Padres, former MLB player turned analyst Xavier Scruggs broke down his simplified swing this season. Comparing the slugger's swing to last year, Scruggs says (via MLB Network):

"One, is there's no leg kick rising that high. It's almost like... I want to get the foot down early and I'm going to finish with two hands on the bat this time. That's something you've seen more consistently and one of the reasons why is because I can recognize the baseball earlier."
Ad

Tatis Jr.'s modified swing has clearly helped him put up better numbers this season. However, having missed a bulk of last season due to injury, he needs to remain healthy in order to record what could be his best season in the MLB.

About the author
Nishant Borooah

Nishant Borooah

Nishant Borooah is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2023 and has a degree in Media Studies and Journalism.

Nishant is currently pursuing a diploma in Sports Marketing, and his interest in baseball was piqued early on by his father, who fell in love with baseball as a student in the US. His father used to regale him with stories about America's favorite pastime and they have left an impression on him.

Currently residing in Toronto, Nishant is a Blue Jays fan. revering Ichiro Suzuki growing up, Nishant remains in awe of the Japanese legend's longevity and sheer passion for the game. Suzuki's return to the Seattle Mariners in 2018 remains one of Nishant's favorite MLB moments.

One of Nishant's strengths is that he always covers the technical side of the story, and he is also particular about historical context to ensure articles are informative and easy to follow.

Besides being a writer, Nishant is also a soccer coach who has worked with several clubs in India like Shillong Lajong FC and RoundGlass Punjab FC.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Debasish
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications