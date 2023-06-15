Fernando Tatis Jr. is making San Diego Padres fans feel like they're back in the 2021 season. That was the year that the young Dominican led the NL in home runs with 42 of them as a 22-year-old.

While fans expected the sky to be the limit for Tatis Jr. in 2022, the electric young stud missed the entire season. He was sidelined until August by injury, and then banned for 80 games for testing positive for steroidal substances.

A player with so much potential, many felt led down by Fernando Tatis Jr.'s use of banned substances. When his ban was lifted in April 2023, he got to work, showing fans that he can be just as good without using PEDs.

In 47 games this season, the San Diego Padres outfielder and shortstop has hit .283/.341/.561 with 14 home runs and 34 RBIs. While his team has not exactly been killing it, Tatis Jr's brilliance was on full display on June 14.

AJ Cassavell @AJCassavell Just a ridiculous five-tool night for Fernando Tatis Jr. All he was missing was the throw. And there it is. He caught Amed Rosario straying too far off first base and delivered a strike. That, in addition to a homer, two doubles, a walk, two steals and great sliding catch. Just a ridiculous five-tool night for Fernando Tatis Jr. All he was missing was the throw. And there it is. He caught Amed Rosario straying too far off first base and delivered a strike. That, in addition to a homer, two doubles, a walk, two steals and great sliding catch.

Fernando Tatis Jr. was on another level on Wednesday night against the Cleveland Guardians. The 24-year-old went 3-for-4 with a home run, a walk, and two runs scored. Fans commenting on Twitter could not hide their marvel.

jckilo133 @JasonSpaniol7 @AJCassavell I’m going to say that the padres leader is Tatis that kid is on a mission to be the best player in baseball setting the tone for the team . Best baseball player I have ever seen in my entire life watching the best game in the world @AJCassavell I’m going to say that the padres leader is Tatis that kid is on a mission to be the best player in baseball setting the tone for the team . Best baseball player I have ever seen in my entire life watching the best game in the world

After homering off of Guardians pitcher Adam Civale in the top of the first inning, Tatis Jr. set an all-time Padres franchise record for leads off home runs. His 14th on the season, tying him for twelfth in the National League.

To add the proverbial cherry on top, Tatis gunned out Guardians runner Ahmed Rosario from right field as he made a wide round of first base in the ninth inning. In addition to Tatis, teammate Manny Machado hit his seventh homer of the season in the third inning.

With the win at home against Cleveland, the Pades improve their record to 33-34. Touted as one of the 2023 season's biggest disappointments, the Padres continue to flounder in fourth place in the NL West, 7.5 games behind the first-place Arizona Diamondbacks.

Fernando Tatis Jr. still has a long way to go to win fans back over

While it is hard not to be amazed at the raw skill shown off by Fernando in appearances such as the one against the Guardians, his past indiscretions are hard to forget.

Either way, a player with as much raw athleticism as Tatis is bound to be making his mark on the league for a very long time.

